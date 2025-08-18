Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Retiree Appreciation Day planned for Sept. 5 at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy, Wis., will host its 2025 Retiree Appreciation Day (RAD) from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 5 in building 905, giving military retirees a chance to catch up with one another and learn more about their benefits.

    The first part of this year’s event is a prayer breakfast that begins at 7:30 a.m., said Fort McCoy Retirement Services Officer Nicholas Gimson with the Directorate of Human Resources. The breakfast is organized by the Fort McCoy Religious Support Office and the guest speaker will be Father Conrad Targonski, Viterbo University chaplain.

    Following the breakfast, speakers will also include a welcome from Fort McCoy Garrison leadership and briefings from related agencies.

    Participating community partners include the Fort McCoy Retirement Services Office, TriCare, Fort McCoy’s transition assistance advisor, Military One Source, County veteran service officers, and many others. Additionally, flu shots will be available for attendees through Walgreens.

    “This event is open to all military retirees, those transitioning into retirement, and their spouses,” Gimson said.

    Gimson is asking people if possible, to register for the Retiree Appreciation Day at https://forms.osi.apps.mil/r/KHjHhkkECF.

    The ultimate goal of a Retiree Appreciation Day is to bring together military retirees and give them an opportunity to receive some of the most up-to-date information on the benefits they are entitled to with a seminar setting, Gimson said.

    Attendance to the 2023 Fort McCoy Retiree Appreciation Day is free.

    Information is available by calling the Fort McCoy Soldier for Life/Retirement Services Office at 502-898-3716, or by e-mail at usarmy.mccoy.imcom-central.mbx.dhr-rso@mail.mil.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

    Also check out the Fort McCoy Honors newsletter for 2025 for retirees at https://d34w7g4gy10iej.cloudfront.net/pubs/pdf_73395.pdf.

