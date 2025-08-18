Tick Talk: Prevention and Protection

Courtesy Photo | Pfc. Jacob Perryman, Environmental Health technician, Fort Bragg Department of Public...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Pfc. Jacob Perryman, Environmental Health technician, Fort Bragg Department of Public Health, conducting tick identification of the ticks caught while conducting active tick surveillance, July 31, 2025, Fort Bragg North Carolina. see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, NC-- Ticks are a significant public health concern, transmitting diseases like Lyme disease, alpha-gal syndrome, and others. Fort Bragg Department of Public Health, Entomologist, Captain Omotola Olaniyi, shares valuable insights on preventing tick bites and tick-borne diseases.

“Ticks are not insects, but arachnids, with eight legs,’ said Olaniyi. “They require blood meals to complete their life cycle, which typically spans two years.”



Ticks are more active during warm weather, from March to October, and can be found in areas with tall grasses and bushes. There are several types of ticks that transmit diseases to humans, the most common ones are blacklegged ticks that transmit Lyme disease, anaplasmosis, and babesiosis. The American dog tick can transmit spotted fever rickettsiosis, including Rocky Mountain spotted fever, and the Lone Star tick can transmit alpha-gal syndrome, causing a red meat allergy.

Tick bites can be prevented by taking precautions when outdoors such as wearing protective clothing, like long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and closed-toe shoes. Use tick repellents by applying tick repellents to clothing and gear. Conduct regular tick checks on yourself, children, and pets after spending time outdoors. Create a tick barrier by keeping yards free of leaf litter, tall grasses, and weeds.

Olaniyi said, prescribed burning has been effective at reducing the tick population at Fort Bragg. According to Centers for Disease Control reducing exposure to ticks is the best defense against tickborne diseases.



It is important to know how to identify tick bites and the symptoms. Tick bites can be painless, and symptoms may not appear immediately. Common symptoms of tick-borne diseases include a distinctive rash, often shaped like a bull's-eye which can appear at the site of the tick bite. Fever, headache, and fatigue can occur in people infected with tick-borne diseases, along with joint pain and swelling in people infected with Lyme disease.



There are misconceptions about safe removal of ticks such as burning the tick or using vaseline according to Fort Bragg Chief of Environmental Health, Department of Public Health Lt. Col. Owen Price. “This tends to excite the tick and cause them to inject more saliva rapidly into the person, thus increasing transmission efficiency. Some incorrectly believe that ticks imbed in a clockwise manner, so they believe it is best to remove them in an anticlockwise direction. Ticks are best removed by gripping them with tweezers just above where they entered the skin and pulling straight out,” Price said.



“If you suspect you've been bitten by a tick, it's essential to remove the tick promptly and correctly to reduce the risk of infection. Seek medical attention if you experience symptoms of a tick-borne disease,” said Olaniyi. “Symptoms may be confused with other diseases, especially if the patient did not find ticks on them or failed to mention being in tick-prone areas.”



Anyone with concerns can work with their healthcare providers by mentioning that they may have been in tick-prone areas, whether they find ticks on themselves or not. Their healthcare provider may recommend testing to confirm diagnosis. If ticks were found on them or on their dependents, they should bring the ticks to the Fort Bragg Department of Public Health Office, Environmental Health section.



For more information on ticks, tick-borne diseases and prevention strategies contact the Fort Bragg Department of Public Health at 910-396-5882 or your local public health department. Online resources like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provide valuable information on ticks and tick-borne diseases.

Taking these precautions and being aware of the risks can reduce the chances of getting bit by a tick and contracting a tick-borne disease.