Sergeant Major of the Army underscores grit, fundamentals, and U.S.-Colombian partnership at PISAJ 21

FORT BLISS, Texas – In the storied halls of the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy, Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Weimer spoke to the 21st iteration of the Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía (PISAJ) class and senior enlisted leaders of the Colombian military, emphasizing the importance of grit, fundamentals and professional development in shaping the next generation of noncommissioned officers (NCOs), Aug. 18, 2025.



Weimer, a career Green Beret who was previously assigned to the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and served in Central and South America, shared lessons learned from more than three decades of service and reflected on the enduring partnership between the U.S. and Colombia.



“We all started off as young Soldiers,” Weimer said passionately. “We’ve grown, we’ve developed, we’ve had education, we’ve had people take us under their wing, coach us, teach us, mentor us, but we’re all going to retire. Who’s going to take our places? That is what I’m most passionate about.”



Colombian navy Jefe Técnico de Comando Conjunto Jorge Rivera Peláez, senior enlisted advisor to the Colombian military forces, drew parallels between Weimer’s experience and his own, reinforcing the shared challenges both nations face.



“When I listened to him today, it felt like my own story. He spoke about returning to the basics, maintaining fundamentals, and adapting to new generations and technology,” said Rivera. “Those are the same challenges we are working on in Colombia.”



Weimer and Rivera both emphasized that every senior enlisted leader has a responsibility to train their replacements, noting that while technology evolves at unprecedented speed, the fundamentals remain the foundation of readiness.



“If we compromise on the basics and our fundamentals, we’re going to get killed,” Wiemer said, referring to a reliance on technology. “Then we’re going to give the enemy our gear, because they’ll take it. As NCOs, it is our place to make sure we hold the line on the basics.”



Weimer went on to explain that mastering the fundamentals is not only about survival in combat but also about enforcing standards in garrison. For Weimer, the Army’s Blue Book serves as a constant reminder of those standards and the accountability every Soldier must uphold.



“I like to feel it in my pocket when I don't feel like doing something, and it gives me a little bit of accountability,” Weimer said while holding the Blue Book. He explained that the Blue Book is now available as a digital version, containing up-to-date regulations so that all Soldiers know the current standard, even as it changes.



While the Blue Book serves as a guide for enforcing standards, Weimer noted that real-world experiences often provide the toughest lessons, which build character.



He reflected on his time training alongside Colombian forces in the 1990s and contrasted it with today’s rapidly evolving multinational environment, emphasizing that combat offers no ‘do-overs’ and demands leaders who are prepared to succeed under the harshest conditions.



“In the end, the grit and will to fight will win over technology every time,” Weimer said. He pointed to Ukraine as an example, noting that their early resilience came from sheer determination rather than equipment. “How do we instill that in our young NCOs? First, we model it.”



Throughout his remarks, Weimer praised Colombia’s state partnership with the South Carolina National Guard and the broader U.S.-Colombian relationship as an example of why allies and partners are critical to global security.



“Only the hardest problems will be solved together, jointly and with partners,” he said. “Nobody’s going to solve these alone. That’s why these relationships matter, and that’s why I came here in person to show it.”



Rivera restated his gratitude for the bond between the U.S. and Colombia before describing the impact Weimer’s presence made on the Colombian students.



“It is important because we have a close relationship with the United States, especially when it comes to strengthening, developing, and educating our noncommissioned officers,” Rivera said, adding that Weimer’s visit was a unique opportunity that left a lasting impact on the Colombian students.



Weimer closed by urging the PISAJ 21 class to safeguard their credibility, remain authentic, and invest in the next generation of leaders. If that credibility is lost, he warned, the influence and responsibilities of NCOs diminish to routine tasks rather than meaningful leadership.



“Everything you do is being watched, and everything you don’t do is being watched,” Weimer advised. “As sergeants major, we don’t have authority, we have influence, and that influence depends on our credibility. If we lose our credibility, we lose the command team relationship, and without that, we’re back to socks, mail, and chow.”



Rivera tied credibility to a person’s character, both of which build trust up and down the chain of command. But he warned how quickly trust can be destroyed.



“Character cannot have gray areas; it gives you confidence and credibility,” said Rivera. “Credibility can vanish in an instant. One bad decision, poor behavior, or a single careless word can destroy what has been built over more than 20 years.”



Weimer’s engagement with the PISAJ 21 class reinforced the central role senior NCOs play in adapting to change, leading through adversity, and maintaining the bond between the U.S. and Colombian armed forces.



“These relationships are more than professional military education–real relationships are deeper,” he emphasized. “The freedoms we all appreciate aren’t free, and when we can unite as partners and allies, that is how we solve the most difficult challenges.”