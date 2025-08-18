More than 60 future Soldiers take enlistment oath at U.S. Army Special Operations Museum

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — More than 60 men and women raised their right hands and took the oath of enlistment Saturday, Aug. 16, during a ceremony at the U.S. Army Airborne and Special Operations Museum.

The enlistees, who represent communities across North Carolina, were sworn in by Lt. Gen. Gregory Anderson, commanding general of the XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg.

“We value our partnership with XVIII Corps, offering Future Soldiers and Army applicants the opportunity to explore static displays and engage with general officers,” said Cpt. Tara Espinoza, the commander of the Fayetteville Recruiting Company.

The event was part of National Airborne Day, which commemorates the Army’s first official parachute jump in 1940 and honors the legacy of paratroopers past and present. Families, veterans and community leaders attended the ceremony, showing their support for the newest generation of Soldiers.

“This moment is a powerful reminder of the strength of our Army — the strength that comes from everyday Americans who step forward to serve,” Anderson said during the ceremony. “These young men and women are not only choosing a career, but they are also choosing a calling.”

The mass enlistment ceremony underscored the Army’s ongoing recruiting mission and highlighted the Army’s role in national defense during a time of transformation and modernization.

For the new Soldiers, the oath marked the beginning of their military journey. Many will report to basic combat training in the coming weeks, beginning careers in fields ranging from combat arms to health care, technology and logistics.

Ashley Hayles-Bennett expressed the pride that she had in her husband joining the military.

“I’m very proud that he is taking his own route in being a 92 Romeo and Airborne,” said Hayes-Bennett.

Shamar Bennett expressed his excitement on enlisting today. “I feel great. This is a new journey and I’m just embracing the moment right now.”

“These Soldiers are our future,” Anderson said. “Their decision to serve reflects courage, commitment and the belief in something bigger than themselves. We are proud to welcome them into the Army team.”

“These experiences give them a memorable preview before Basic Training, helping foster their commitment and building community trust that they’ve made the right decision in joining the Army,” said Espinoza. Please visit GoArmy.com for more information about the Army.

