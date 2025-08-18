Navy Lodge Goes Cashless - Locations Update Payment Method

Photo By Kristine Sturkie | A Sailor uses his MILITARY STAR® Card to pay for lodging at Navy Lodge Naples, Italy....... read more read more Photo By Kristine Sturkie | A Sailor uses his MILITARY STAR® Card to pay for lodging at Navy Lodge Naples, Italy. Beginning Sept. 1, 2025, Navy Lodge locations will no longer accept cash or personal check for payment. Guests can still use a credit card and MILITARY STAR® Card as well as branded debit cards or gift cards to pay for their stay at a Navy Lodge. see less | View Image Page

Beginning Sept. 1, 2025, Navy Lodge locations will no longer accept cash or personal check for payment. Guests can still use a credit card and MILITARY STAR® Card as well as branded debit cards or gift cards to pay for their stay at a Navy Lodge.



“We made the change to align our Navy Lodge locations with best practices from the commercial hospitality sector,” said Ronald Loman, Senior Vice President Navy Exchange Service Command Hospitality Group. “The change also brings our Navy Lodges into alignment with our Navy Gateway Inns & Suites and Navy Inn locations, which have been cashless for many years.”



This update comes amid the NEXCOM Hospitality Group’s rebranding effort currently underway at all Navy Lodge and NGIS properties. The rebranding of nearly 100 properties and 18,000 rooms is being made to elevate the guest experience and reflect best practices to ensure these Navy hotels are the preferred choice in accommodations for military personnel, Department of Defense travelers and their families.



This initiative, which began in 2024, will ensure all NEXCOM Hospitality Group hotels receive a refresh. As NGIS locations are updated, they will be rebranded as “Navy Inn.” Additionally, a new brand, “Navy Inn Crew Stay,” will be introduced to provide lodging for Sailors on long-term mission stays. Navy Inn Crew Stay locations will feature cutting-edge gaming rooms, personal hubs with comfortable seating and ample lighting for recharging and productivity and hydration stations with ice and filtered water. Finally, Navy Lodge properties will undergo a logo redesign as part of the rebranding effort. Once refreshed, guests will find updated amenities with eco-friendly premium in-room bath products, plush towels and bedding from the exclusive Harbor Home collection, designated workspace and complimentary Wi-Fi, all crafted to offer an unparalleled hospitality experience.



Supporting both permanent change of station, temporary duty and leisure travel, Navy hotels offer guests award-winning hospitality and empowers mission readiness by providing exceptional, high-quality accommodations worldwide, while optimizing government travel budget savings. In 2024, Navy hotels saved the Department of the Navy and guests over $170 million.