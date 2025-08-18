Hunters Point Shipyard Community Advisory Group Highlights Hiring Goals and Community Engagement

Hunters Point Naval Shipyard (HPNS) Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) Environmental Coordinator Michael Pound and representatives from ECC Infrastructure LLC (ECC) met with the Hunters Point Shipyard Citizens Advisory Committee (HPSCAC) Business and Employment (B&E) Subcommittee July 17.



The team presented an update on the Parcel G building demolition project—part of the Navy’s HPNS environmental cleanup program.



The Parcel G Task Order, awarded to ECC on April 23, 2025, includes demolition of six buildings that have been tested for potential radiation, remediated if necessary, and confirmed safe.



ECC highlighted its intent to support job creation and attract participation by local businesses in San Francisco’s District 10 and the surrounding Bayview-Hunters Point community and committed to meeting or exceeding a 23% local subcontracting and hiring requirement.



The Navy affirmed its commitment to continue working with the HPSCAC B&E Subcommittee to increase opportunities for local contractors and businesses as future task orders for demolition are issued.



The Navy emphasized the importance of ongoing dialogue with the community through regular engagement with the HPSCAC. “We appreciate the community’s willingness to stay involved in these complex projects,” said Pound.



He also underscored the value of community meetings to share project updates and listen to community input. “We’re listening and committed to addressing community concerns as the project moves forward.”



Approximately 75 representatives from local businesses attended the meeting. Attendees acknowledged the positive momentum around local hiring requirements and community outreach. Audience comments also highlighted the need for clear communication about to how to apply and compete for subcontracting opportunities.



The work at Parcel G is part of the Navy’s ongoing commitment to cleaning up and preparing HPNS for future redevelopment.



For more information, visit the HPNS Building Demolition Info Hub at https://www.bracpmo.navy.mil/hpns or view the July 17 meeting materials at https://hpscac.net/071725-be/.

