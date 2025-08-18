New senior Army air defense NCO takes responsibility at 10th AAMDC

Photo By Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid | U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Henry Scott, incoming senior enlisted advisor of 10th Army...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid | U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Henry Scott, incoming senior enlisted advisor of 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, delivers remarks during a change of responsibility ceremony Aug 18, 2025 in Kaiserslautern, Germany. 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command held a change of responsibility ceremony for Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley, outgoing senior enlisted advisor of 10th AAMDC, and Command Sgt. Maj. Henry Scott, incoming senior enlisted advisor of 10th AAMDC (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid). see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command marked a change of responsibility on Aug. 18 at Vogelweh Kaserne as Command Sgt. Maj. Henry Scott assumed senior enlisted duties from Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley. The ceremony honored service, welcomed new leadership, and reinforced why the U.S. Army’s air and missile defense command for Europe and Africa leads on modernization, innovation, and readiness.



Brig. Gen. King, commanding general of 10th AAMDC, told soldiers, Families, and friends in attendance that the moment carried gratitude. “Most of you have been to change of responsibility ceremonies before, and you know they’re bittersweet. Today is no different, as we bid farewell to one great leader and welcome another,” King said.



King credited Rowley with keeping formations ready while driving needed change across the theater. Over the past two years, 10th AAMDC trained Ally and partner air defense units, supported multiple U.S. and NATO exercises, and deployed across NATO’s eastern flank. The command also added missions in Africa as part of its role supporting U.S. Africa Command.



Rowley framed the impact in clear terms. “Whenever called upon, this command has rapidly deployed and provided defensive fires to our fellow Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, and Airmen, our NATO partners, and our allies on two continents,” he said. “We have deterred adversaries and reassured partners. We have done what air defenders do: protect and save lives.”

He highlighted how the headquarters became the theater’s hub for integrated air and missile defense. “If you intend to fight a war with your allies, you call 10th AAMDC,” Rowley said. “That work shows up in daily training, gunnery certifications, cross-border movements of critical parts and equipment, and leader development that does not always make a briefing slide. You see it in disciplined crews, reliable equipment, and units that can pack and move fast.”



King said the expectation remains the same under new leadership. Maintain combat-credible formations that enable strategic deterrence across Europe and Africa. Be prepared to provide defensive fires to U.S. and NATO forces if called upon. Continue driving change to ensure soldiers have the skills and technical depth needed to succeed in contested airspace.



Command Sgt. Maj. Scott accepted that charge directly. “Standing here today, taking on responsibility as the command sergeant major of the mighty Team 10 is both humbling and electrifying,” he said. “The 10th AAMDC is not just another unit. We are at the tip of the spear for air and missile defense across Europe and Africa. We don’t just watch the skies. We own them.”



He thanked Rowley for a smooth handoff and recognized the formation he now leads. “You will get my honesty, my best judgment, and my relentless drive to keep this formation lethal, disciplined, and ready to fight tonight,” Scott said. He told soldiers they set the standard for readiness, capability, and innovation. “We’re going to change how we think, look, and fight, all while being disciplined and lethal because our mission does not allow for anything less.”



Families heard a clear message too. Scott called them the quiet strength behind every mission and thanked them for the sacrifice that keeps units resilient during high tempo and frequent moves.



Rowley will continue the counter-UAS fight in his next assignment. He urged Team 10 to keep perspective. “Every once in a while, take a step back and enjoy how great it is to be a member of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command,” he said.



The path ahead for 10th AAMDC under Command Sgt. Maj. Scott’s leadership remains focused and disciplined. Train hard. Integrate with Allies. Field and employ new systems to defeat and destroy the threats seen on today’s battlefield. Support partners on NATO’s eastern flank and stand watch over key nodes across Europe and Africa.



Scott summed it up in his closing line. “This command stands on the forward edge of deterrence. We’re ready today, ready tomorrow, and ready always.”