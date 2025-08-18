NH Jax, branch clinics staff named as JOES best

Photo By Michael Campbell | 250815-N-FM959-1001- Jacksonville, FL. (August 15, 2025) Lt. Cmdr. Shelley Gray,...... read more read more Photo By Michael Campbell | 250815-N-FM959-1001- Jacksonville, FL. (August 15, 2025) Lt. Cmdr. Shelley Gray, Family Medicine department head at Naval Branch Health Clinic (NBHC) Key West, checks a patient’s heart during an appointment. The Family Medicine staff at NBHC Key West received the Best of the Best Award from the Defense Health Network Atlantic’s Joint Patient Survey for Fiscal Year 2024, with 97.1 percent beneficiary satisfaction. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Campbell) see less | View Image Page

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. ─ For the second year in a row, numerous staff and clinics were on the list of Defense Health Network (DHN) Atlantic’s Joint Patient Experience Survey (JOES) “Best of the Best.” The results were for surveys taken for the 1st and 2nd quarters of calendar year 2025 and the entire calendar year of 2024.

"To receive these recognitions from DHN, just reinforces what an amazing team we have not only at our hospital, but also at our branch clinics,” said Naval Hospital (NH) Jacksonville Director Capt. Craig Malloy. “From pediatrics to the emergency room and so many clinics and providers in between, I'm so proud to lead and work alongside these diligent professionals."

From the 1st quarter, Naval Branch Health Clinic (NBHC) Jacksonville Primary Care Provider Lt. Shannon Ryan, who has already rotated to a new duty station, was selected. Additionally selected were the clerks and receptionists of the Emergency Room.

"Despite the significant challenges the Emergency Medicine Department has navigated this year, we are incredibly proud that our front desk team has been recognized as Best of DHN-Atlantic,” said Lt. Cmdr. Tristan Vokoun, former head of the department. “They are the very first point of contact for our patients, often during moments of immense stress and vulnerability. This award is a testament to their unwavering dedication and hard work, day in and day out, 24/7/365."

The recognition kept rolling in for 2nd quarter with Dermatology Physician Assistant Elizabeth Anderson receiving this award for the second year in a row.

“I believe patient care is a balance of clinical skill and human connection. Every visit is an opportunity to listen, understand, get to know the whole person, and tailor care to their unique needs. I strive to ensure each patient feels understood, respected and confident in their treatment plan,” Anderson said. “My first dermatology mentor says, ‘Half of what we do is medicine, and the other half is having a good chat’.”

Dr. Nancy Rockstroh of NH Jacksonville Family Medicine received a 100-percent satisfaction for 2024. Clerks and receptionists from NH Jacksonville Neurology as well as NBHC Albany Family Medicine were recognized. NBHC Jacksonville Audiology clerks and receptionists also made the list.

“Through their dedication and professionalism, Mike Aguilar and Gladys Fraticelli have transformed the efficiency and experience of our Audiology Clinic,” said Lt. Cmdr. Rob Summers, Occupational Audiology department head. “By streamlining patient flow and enhancing customer service through various process improvement projects, they have elevated

both patient care and operational excellence — earning them the well-deserved title of ‘Best of the Best’!”

NH Jacksonville Pediatrics received an overall satisfaction of its patients of 96.4 percent or higher. It is agreed among the staff members that it is their honor to provide excellent and safe care to the families of warfighters.

“Every smile, every moment of trust, and every positive outcome is the true

measure of our success,” said Lt. Charmaine Banks, Pediatric Clinic department head. “I am deeply honored to lead such an extraordinary team whose compassion and excellence continue to make a difference in the lives we serve.”

NBHC Key West Family Medicine Provider Lt. Carey Roberts was awarded with 100 percent patient satisfaction among all surveyed during the calendar year of 2024. Additionally, the entire NBHC Key West Family Medicine Clinic was recognized.

“This recognition belongs to the outstanding medical providers I have worked alongside, and to our highly skilled clinical support staff,” said Lt. Cmdr. Shelley Gray, NBHC Key West Family Medicine department head. “Their professionalism, dedication, and teamwork are the true driving forces behind our high patient satisfaction rate and the exceptional care we provide to every sailor and family member we serve.”

Many of the recognized have departed the facilities or retired. Their contributions have not gone unnoticed. Cmdr. Chad Thoemke and Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Taniguchi, both from Orthopedics, are among those and remembered fondly.

“I had the pleasure of working with both Cmdr. Thoemke and Lt. Cmdr. Taniguchi while they were with us at NH Jacksonville. I am not at all surprised that their patients think highly of them. I do as well. Both are team players, gentlemen, and I miss them tremendously,” said Orthopedic Surgery Department Head Cmdr. Samuel Young.