Like Stars Aligning: Gen. Hague's Visit Highlights Buckley's Strategic Importance

BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, Colorado -- Bridging the 260 miles from Denver to the International Space Station, Brig. Gen. Nick Hague, U.S. Space Force Guardian and NASA astronaut, kicked off a Colorado Front Range tour with a meet-and-greet, Aug. 11, 2025, at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado. Hague provided insights into the missions performed by Expedition 72 and the future of space exploration.



“The strength of the Space Force lies in the dedication and expertise of our Airmen and Guardians, and my visit to Buckley Space Force Base was a testament to that,” said Brig. Gen. Hague. “Buckley embodies the spirit of innovation and dedication that has always defined this installation.”



Following his visit with service members, families, and the local community, Hague visited the Mission Delta 4, 11th and 2nd Space Warning Squadrons, to share his gratitude for the Guardians’ persistent work within the Overhead Persistent Infrared Battlespace Awareness Center.



The OBAC is the cornerstone of our nation’s defense strategy, using data from the Space-Based Infrared System constellation to detect ballistic missile launches, monitor space activities, and identify infrared signatures in real-time.



“Having the opportunity to connect with the dedicated Guardians who make the mission happen every day is always my top priority. Seeing firsthand the cutting-edge work being done at the OBAC within Mission Delta 4 reinforces the critical role Buckley plays in defending our nation's interests in space."

Date Taken: 08.12.2025 Date Posted: 08.18.2025 Story ID: 545879 by MSgt Carlin Leslie