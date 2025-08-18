Walter Reed’s OB-GYN team offers unmatched, whole person women’s health care

By Roan Smith



WRNMMC Office of Command Communications



Walter Reed National Medical Military Center, patients now have access to comprehensive OB-GYN care under one roof in the brand-new Building 39, Roosevelt Pavilion. The modern facility brings together advanced medical technology, specialized providers and a patient-centered design all-in-one location—making it easier than ever for military families to receive coordinated, world-class women’s health services.



“As part of the military’s flagship academic medical center, Walter Reed’s OB-GYN [department] upholds the highest standards of care, aligned with guidelines from governing bodies including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM), Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO), American Urogynecologic Society (AUGS), American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), and American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists (AAGL), said Lt. Col. Bethany Mulla, chief of Gynecologic Surgery and Obstetrics (GS&O).



Before the opening of the new medical facility, the Roosevelt Pavilion, women’s health services were spread across multiple buildings, requiring patients to navigate between locations for different aspects of their care. This separation often meant longer visits and less streamlined access to services. Now, patients can benefit from a centralized, modern space designed to provide comprehensive care in one convenient location.



The OB-GYN department in the Roosevelt Pavilion provides specialty services that may not be widely known—such as:



• Minimally invasive gynecologic surgery: Specialists treat fibroids, endometriosis, pelvic organ prolapses and more using robotic, laparoscopic, vaginal, and vNOTES techniques.



• Office-based procedures: Hysteroscopy, cystoscopy, colposcopy, cervical excision, complex urodynamics, pelvic trigger point injections and more are performed in clinic.



• Comprehensive cancer care: Weekly tumor board meetings drive collaborative decision-making in gynecologic oncology. Patients also have access to genetic counseling, survivorship support groups, and research trials through the Gynecologic Cancer Center of Excellence and Murtha Cancer Research Program.



• Reproductive endocrinology and infertility (REI): Services include partially funded assisted reproductive technologies like in vitro fertilization.



• Pelvic floor physical therapy: A team of in-house therapists treats conditions in both male and female service members, including incontinence, pain, and post-surgical recovery.



• Lactation support: International Board-Certified Lactation Consultants (IBCLC) assist families during inpatient stays and outpatient follow-ups.



• Behavioral health collaboration: Weekly support groups and counseling services address pregnancy loss, postpartum recovery, and pelvic health concerns.



• Walk-in contraception and acute care clinics: Timely, flexible access to contraception options and urgent gynecologic care is available on a weekly basis.



“We have certified nurse-midwives who provide routine prenatal care and also deliver patients on the MICC [Mother Infant Care Center],” said U.S. Navy Cmdr. Megan Moody, service chief of Advanced Practice Nursing. “Many patients are seeking a low-intervention, physiologic birth which is typically more of the midwifery model of care. Even in our higher risk patients, nurse-midwives are often involved in their labors & deliveries.”



Military-specific challenges are a core consideration in every patient’s care plan.



“We uniquely understand the demands of military life and are equipped to support active-duty members and their families through those challenges,” said U.S. Airforce Maj. Alexander Ulfers, medical director of the MICC. “Whether facilitating Red Cross and command notifications during complications or accommodating deployment-related healthcare needs, we ensure smooth navigation of military systems.”



U.S. Airforce Maj. Eva Welch, deputy chief of GS&O, summed it up with “Walter Reed’s OB-GYN department is dedicated to providing patient-centered, evidence-based care with a wide range of subspecialty services—all under one roof.”



From first visits to lifelong care, we’re here for every step. Connect with Walter Reed’s OB-GYN specialists at 885-227-6331, to see how we can support you and your family.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2025 Date Posted: 08.18.2025 12:44 Story ID: 545852 Location: BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Walter Reed’s OB-GYN team offers unmatched, whole person women’s health care, by Roan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.