PRESS RELEASE: JBA welcomes National Capital Region to 2025 air show in September

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. -- In 30 days, one of the military’s largest air shows will kick off here, Sept. 13-14, allowing the National Capitol Region community to explore America’s Airfield and experience the past, present, and future of air power.



The event is open to the public and will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. each day. Admission is free and no ticket is required for access.



The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline the action-packed event, followed by a lineup of military and civilian aerial acts. Performers also include the F-35A Lightning II Demo Team, the C-17 Globemaster III East Coast Demo Team, U.S. Army Golden Knights, U.S. Navy F-18 “Rhino” Demo Team, the U.S. Naval Academy Parachute Team and more.



The two-day event will showcase air power from every era of flight, from historic warbirds to modern special operations aircraft. In addition to live music and honor guard performances, the air show event includes a large Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics expo with hands-on history and virtual reality experiences.



The air show marks the first time in three years since Joint Base Andrews, home of the Presidential airlift mission, was open to the public. The theme, “Where Legacy Fuels the Future,” highlights the heritage and innovation of the Armed Forces in service of the American people.



For frequently asked questions and the most up-to-date information, visit our website and the Facebook page



ADVISORY NOTE: Multiple media advisories will follow this release in the coming weeks, detailing opportunities and instructions for coverage of the air show. For background roll and photos, please go here.

