Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group Transits Strait of Dover

Photo By Seaman Gladjimi Balisague | The world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), passes the Cliffs of Dover in the English Channel, Aug. 17, 2025. Gerald R. Ford, a first-in-class aircraft carrier and deployed flagship of Carrier Strike Group Twelve, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gladjimi Balisague)

NORTH SEA (August 18, 2025) – The world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Mahan (DDG 72), USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81), and USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), all assigned to Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG), transited the Strait of Dover into the North Sea, Aug. 17.



The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group was the last U.S. carrier strike group to transit through the Strait of Dover, on Oct. 14, 2024.



“Gerald R. Ford’s agile transit through the Strait of Dover between England and France is a testament to our power projection capability that supports peace through strength,” said Capt. Dave Skarosi, commanding officer of Gerald R. Ford. “Our skilled navigation team ensures that the world’s largest aircraft carrier brings our capability as a forward-positioned force anytime, anyplace, to defend the Euro-Atlantic region from hostile action.”



The inherent flexibility and scalable maritime force that GRFCSG provides to the NATO Alliance is unrivaled, and their continued operations in the U.S. European Command area of operation reinforces the U.S. Navy’s ironclad commitment to the stability and security of the European theater.



“A free and open maritime domain benefits all nations,” said Capt. Mark Lawrence, commodore of Destroyer Squadron Two, who is embarked aboard Gerald R. Force as the Sea Combat Commander. “Our collective surface force’s transit into the North Sea demonstrates our resolve to strengthen peace, stability, and deterrence across the European continent.”



Historically known as the Dover Narrows, the Strait of Dover is the slimmest part of the English Channel and separates Great Britain from mainland Europe. It also delineates the border between the Atlantic Ocean and the North Sea.



Carrier Strike Group Twelve is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. For more than 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-

U.S. Naval Forces Africa has forged strategic relationships with our Allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.