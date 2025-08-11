USS George Washington Strike Group arrives in Guam, Saipan

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    APRA HARBOR, GUAM

    08.17.2025

    Courtesy Story

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam – Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5, embarked Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, and cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) arrived in Guam for a scheduled port visit, August 17, while destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) visits Saipan.

    Guam, part of the United States homeland, enhances the Navy’s operational readiness and empowers swift deterrence against adversaries in the Indo-Pacific. By providing logistics and overall preparedness, Guam stands as a premier strategic outpost in the Western Pacific.

    “The George Washington Strike Group’s arrival in Guam emphasizes the key role that Guam plays in the Western Pacific,” said Capt. Tim Waits, commanding officer of George Washington. “Our visit also provides a great opportunity for our Sailors to engage in the local community and provides an opportunity for some brief but well-deserved liberty.”

    The George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWACSG) departed Yokosuka, Japan for a scheduled underway, June 10.

    GWACSG consists of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15.

    GWACSG is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet.

