Santa Clara Native Honored as Warfighter of the Day aboard USS George Washington

PHILIPPINE SEA – Santa Clara, California native Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Vincent Catabay was recognized as the Warfighter of the Day aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), Aug. 14, 2025.

Warfighter of the Day is a command program where the ship’s captain personally recognizes an exemplary Sailor selected by their leadership for their accomplishments.

Catabay was recognized for contributing to high morale with the preparation of over 1,500 meals and the training 10 food service attendants and 10 culinary specialists in production, presentation and service while maintaining the cleanliness and sanitation of $1.2 million of galley equipment.

“I like teaching and learning new recipes,” said Catabay. “I learned from my hometown that you have to learn how people work before you get to work with them as a team.”

He has been in the Navy for five years and has been attached to George Washington for six months.

Catabay is a 2018 graduate of Wilcox High School.

George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet.

