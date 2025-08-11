Kissimmee Native Honored as Warfighter of the Day aboard USS George Washington

PHILIPPINE SEA – Kissimmee, Florida native Retail Specialist Seaman Joan Arias was recognized as the Warfighter of the Day aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), Aug. 14, 2025.

Warfighter of the Day is a command program where the ship’s captain personally recognizes an exemplary Sailor selected by their leadership for their accomplishments.

Arias was credited with contributing in the retail pricing, management and stowage of $1.2 million of ship’s store stock, directly contributing to supplying the necessities for the crew and improving the morale of over 5,000 Sailors.

“The thing I like most about my job is my chain of command,” said Arias. “I learned that if you don’t make anything change then nothing would change.”

He has been in the Navy for one year and two months and has served on George Washington for nine months.

Arias is a 2012 graduate of Toho High School.

George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet.

