Ready for the storm: Fort Jackson, hurricane season

As summer heats up, so does the Atlantic, marking the official start of hurricane season. While Fort Jackson sits well inland in South Carolina’s Midlands, it’s not immune to the power of these massive storms.



Over the past five years, the area has felt the effects of several major weather events, proving we must be prepared even when we’re not on the coast.



Inland areas like Columbia often face the most danger not from storm surge, but from heavy rainfall, flooding, and powerful winds. The remnants of Hurricane Michael in 2018 tracked right through the state, spawning tornadoes and causing significant damage. In 2022, Hurricane Ian brought widespread flooding and strong winds as it moved inland, and Hurricane Florence in 2018 caused over $600 million in damage across the state. While these numbers are for the state, they show just how costly a single storm can be and why preparation is essential.



Hurricane season is broken down into three simple phases: Before, During, and After the storm.



Before: This is when you make a plan. Know your family’s evacuation routes and where you’ll meet if you get separated. Build a disaster kit with at least a three-day supply of food and water, a first-aid kit, flashlights, batteries, and any necessary medications. Don’t forget your pets! Secure your home by trimming trees, clearing gutters, and bringing any outdoor furniture or decorations inside.



During: Once the storm arrives, the most important thing is to stay safe and indoors. Find a secure, interior room away from windows and doors. Stay off the road – flooded streets and downed power lines are extremely dangerous. Use a battery-powered radio for updates from local officials.



After: Don’t rush to leave your shelter. Wait for the authorities to announce that it’s safe to travel. Be cautious of hazards like fallen trees, debris, and downed power lines, which can still be live. Check on your neighbors and friends but avoid entering damaged buildings.



This hurricane season, Fort Jackson reminds us that being prepared is a duty for everyone.



By taking these steps, you’re not just protecting yourself and your family; you’re helping to ensure the safety and readiness of our entire community.



The Fort Jackson garrison emergency manager can be reached at (803) 751-6254.

