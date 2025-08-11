Fort Bragg Soldiers Sharpen Skills in NFL-Style Readiness Challenge

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers joined forces with the Carolina Panthers during the USAA Salute to Service...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers joined forces with the Carolina Panthers during the USAA Salute to Service Bootcamp, a high-energy event that blended NFL-style competition with military pride and teamwork on Aug. 11, 2025. Thirty Soldiers from Fort Bragg, including Warfighters from the Fort Bragg Better Opportunity for Single Soldiers program, attended the bootcamp, where they met current and former Panthers players, received free food and prizes, and competed in five athletic drills: the 40-Yard Dash, 3-Cone Shuttle, Broad Jump, Receiving Gauntlet and QB Arm Challenge. Fifteen Soldiers took the field in teams of three, representing Fort Bragg alongside peers from six other installations. (Courtesy Photos by Senior Airman David Thomasson and Spc. Kyanna Milliedge) see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Soldiers joined forces with the Carolina Panthers during the USAA Salute to Service Bootcamp, a high-energy event that blended NFL-style competition with military pride and teamwork on Aug. 11, 2025.



Thirty Soldiers from Fort Bragg, including Warfighters from the Fort Bragg Better Opportunity for Single Soldiers program, attended the bootcamp, where they met current and former Panthers players, received free food and prizes, and competed in five athletic drills: the 40-Yard Dash, 3-Cone Shuttle, Broad Jump, Receiving Gauntlet and QB Arm Challenge. Fifteen Soldiers took the field in teams of three, representing Fort Bragg alongside peers from six other installations.



Among the standout performers was Fort Bragg Soldier, Spc. Tanner Courtney, C Battery, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade. He recorded the fastest time in the Receiving Gauntlet, beating nearly 50 competitors.



“You can’t win alone,” said Spc. Christopher Martin-Matney, Fort Bragg BOSS Treasurer. “Every Soldier out here showed discipline, teamwork, and heart.”



The event emphasized more than just athleticism, it highlighted the Army’s investment in Warfighter readiness and quality of life.



“These drills push Soldiers to stay sharp—physically and mentally as well as speed, focus and grit,” said Spc. Nevaeh Romero, Fort Bragg BOSS Secretary. “Every drill tested speed, coordination and endurance—skills we use every day in the field.”



For Soldiers like Martin-Matney and Romero, the bootcamp was a chance to build connections and morale.



“The teamwork and camaraderie with our brothers and sisters in service was truly an amazing experience,” said Sgt. Zachary Martin, BOSS ID-R Vice President.



The bootcamp also gave Soldiers a rare opportunity to meet professional athletes.



“Meeting the Panthers was unreal,” said Martin-Matney. “It made us feel seen—not just as Soldiers, but as people.”



As Fort Bragg continues to invest in its Soldiers, events like the Salute to Service Bootcamp serve as powerful reminders of the Army’s dedication to excellence, connection and community.



“Recognition matters,” said Spc. Mary Bliese, Fort Bragg BOSS President. “When we honor our Soldiers, we strengthen their spirit and our mission.”