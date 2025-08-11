USS Albany Arrives at Submarine Base New London for Homeport Shift

GROTON, Connecticut –The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Albany (SSN 753) arrived at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut, following a scheduled homeport shift from Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, Aug. 14, 2025.



Albany and crew will operate under Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 4, whose primary mission is to man, train and equip Sailors assigned to fast attack submarines to ensure that they are combat ready and capable of taking the fight to the enemy, bringing strength, agility firepower and endurance to the battle space.



Capt. Thomas Flaherty, commander, Submarine Squadron 4, welcomed the Albany to Submarine Base New London and commented on the crew’s recent achievements.



“It is my honor to welcome the Albany and her crew to the Submarine Capitol of the World,” said Flaherty. “This team’s ability to succeed speaks to their cohesiveness and resilience. I’m excited for the Albany and her crew to join squadron four and bolster our team as we work to maintain security, prosperity, and freedom.”



Cmdr. Adam Nebenzahl, commanding officer of USS Albany, expressed his excitement and gratitude to his crew for their hard work in support of the homeport shift.



“I can speak for all of us when I say we are excited to be in the Submarine Capitol of the World,” said Nebenzahl. “We invested significant amounts of time at sea this year improving our warfighting readiness in parallel with this change of homeport. We’re looking forward to improving our material readiness with our new teammates here in Groton. Our team’s combined mission is to return Albany to the fleet on time, materially and operationally ready for combat.”



Commissioned April 7, 1990, Albany is the fifth naval vessel to be named for the city of Albany, New York.



Fast-attack submarines are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy maritime strategy core capabilities – sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security, and deterrence. The Los Angeles-class submarine has a length of 360 feet with a beam of 33 feet and a crew of more than 134 personnel. It can reach speeds in excess of 25 knots.



They are designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare and mine warfare. Fast-attack submarines project power ashore with special operations forces and Tomahawk cruise missiles in the prevention or response to regional crises.





