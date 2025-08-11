NAVELSG Demonstrates Reserve Readiness During MOBEX 25

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (Aug. 15, 2025) – Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group (NAVELSG) conducted a large-scale mobilization exercise, bookended by expeditionary familiarization evolutions, from July 21 to Aug. 15 to validate and refine processes for mass activation, medical and administrative readiness, and mission qualification for Reserve Sailors preparing for global expeditionary logistics operations.



MOBEX 25 tested the Navy Reserve’s adaptive mobilization model by processing more than 475 Sailors across NAVELSG’s subordinate commands. The exercise focused on real-time administrative validation, medical readiness, and combat logistics qualifications, demonstrating NAVELSG’s Manpower Mobilization Support Plan in action.



The Adaptive Mobilization Medical Unit played a critical role, showing exceptional flexibility in meeting the complex demands of rapid deployment readiness. The unit seamlessly integrated medical screening, triage, and administrative processing under compressed timelines. Rear Adm. David Buzzetti, deputy chief of staff, Reserve Component, N093, was on deck to observe the evolution.



“This exercise demonstrates the full-spectrum capability of our Navy Reserve force to rapidly transition from citizen-Sailor to fully integrated warfighter,” said Capt. Matthew Perkins, chief of staff, Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group (NAVELSG). “MOBEX 25 isn’t just about checking boxes, it’s about sustaining a ready force capable of delivering logistics power anywhere in the world.”



Sailors participating in MOBEX 25 completed streamlined mobilization checklists through the Navy Reserve’s ZipServe platform, underwent Tier II medical verification, and performed hands-on evolutions simulating real-world logistics missions.



“Our mission doesn’t pause during mobilization,” said Command Master Chief Chad Elliott, NAVELSG. “MOBEX 25 ensures our Reserve cargo handlers and support elements are ready to execute combat resupply at sea or ashore — anytime, anywhere.”



“This evolution is unique in that we are not assessing these units but rather providing critical familiarization training that allows Sailors to understand what we do at NAVELSG and what skill sets are essential to our mission,” said Lt. Cmdr. Ian Levine, NAVELSG training officer. “For many, this is the first time they have been aboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown’s Cheatham Annex, and for some, it is a return to the heart of cargo operations at its finest. We put together a comprehensive training team to focus on defense in the field, convoy fundamentals, land navigation, and entry control point training. This tremendous effort could not have been possible without the Sailors of NAVELSG’s N7 Department, as well as the Marines from Marine Corps Security Force Regiment and the trainers from Yorktown’s IED Detachment.”



NAVELSG is a component of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and provides expeditionary logistics capabilities including cargo handling, bulk fuel, postal operations, ordnance handling, and expeditionary communications support worldwide.



For more information about NAVELSG, visit https://www.necc.usff.navy.mil/NAVELSG.

