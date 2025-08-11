Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forge the Force strengthens resilience across Peterson-Schriever community

    Forge the Force strengthens resilience across Peterson-Schriever community

    U.S. Air Force Col. Justin Elliot, chief of current operations North American

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Story by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez 

    Space Base Delta 1

    From wellness workshops to high-energy competitions, Forge the Force Fest united service members, civilian employees, and families Aug. 7 at Peterson SFB in a full-day event designed to reinforce the link between family readiness and mission success.

    Hosted by Space Base Delta 1 and Space Base Delta 41 in partnership with the Colorado Springs Mayor’s Office, the event focused on strengthening the total force through wellness, education, and community engagement.

    Forge the Force Fest was designed to go beyond providing resources, focusing instead on building connection, resilience, and reinforcing the foundation of a combat-ready force. By uniting as a community, the event aimed to show commitment to every member of the total force.

    Keynote speakers included international speaker Kristen Christy, former U.S. Air Force Thunderbird Commander Col. Justin “Astro” Elliot, and Nicole Weis, a community resilience expert with extensive experience in trauma recovery initiatives.

    Attendees explored an informational resource fair, joined wellness workshops, enjoyed family-friendly activities, and took part in competitive events such as the Guardian Arena Regionals and an Olympic-style obstacle course featuring Paralympic athletes. The festival also offered complimentary meals, recreational activities, and live giveaways.

    With support from the Colorado Springs Mayor’s Office, numerous community organizations participated, providing information, education, and interactive experiences that strengthened ties between the military and the local area.

    “Readiness begins with the right tools in hand,” said Master Sgt. Alysha Ivory, first sergeant, 21st Medical Group. “But true resilience? That begins with us. Leaders, teammates, and community, commit to showing up, supporting one another, and forging the way forward.”

    Events were held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Hub, Capt. David Lyon Memorial Park, the Bowling Alley, and the Fitness Center, welcoming military personnel, civilian employees, and families from Peterson SFB, Schriever SFB, and Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station reinforcing the vital link between family readiness and mission success.

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
