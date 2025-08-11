First-ever joint State of the Base highlights mission updates and community impact

Civic leaders from across the Pikes Peak Region gathered at Peterson Space Force Base for a historic first; a joint State of the Base address uniting two installations under one stage.



U.S. Space Force Col. Kenneth Klock, Space Base Delta 1 commander, and U.S. Space Force Col. Eric Bogue, Space Base Delta 41 commander, outlined mission updates, economic impact, and priorities for Peterson and Schriever Space Force Bases.



The annual Commander’s State of the Base address is held to provide information to local leaders, offering a forum to share mission developments, installation priorities, and upcoming initiatives. This year’s event included presentations from both deltas, describing their shared mission and connections with the surrounding community.



Space Base Delta 1 provides base operational support for four installations — Peterson Space Force Base, Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station, Pituffik Space Base in Greenland, and the Maui Space Surveillance Complex in Hawaii, each supporting space missions. Space Base Delta 41 supports three installations, Schriever Space Force Base, Ka‘ena Point Space Force Station in Hawaii, and New Boston Space Force Station in New Hampshire. Both deltas maintain the infrastructure and resources required to keep these missions operational.



Topics during the joint address included the installations’ economic impact, unit descriptions, and updates on the first 50 days of Space Base Delta 41. Klock and Bogue also discussed community partnerships, growth opportunities near the bases, and the role of space missions at Peterson and Schriever in national security operations. The event concluded with a “Friends of Space” hail and farewell, recognizing the outgoing class and welcoming incoming members.



Peterson Space Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station contribute nearly $3 billion annually to the Colorado Springs community, while Schriever Space Force Base adds approximately $1.2 billion. Together, the installations support more than 30,000 jobs in the Pikes Peak Region.



Klock and Bogue acknowledged the support of the Mayor’s Office, the Chamber of Commerce, and other community organizations. They noted that Space Base Delta 1 and Space Base Delta 41 work with community leaders in areas including infrastructure development, housing, technology sectors, and services such as healthcare, childcare, and recreation.



They also addressed responsible development, citing noise, light pollution, height restrictions, and electromagnetic interference as factors that can affect mission capabilities. Both deltas coordinate with regional planners to align development with mission requirements and community needs.



The event concluded with discussions between civic leaders and base leadership, light refreshments, and relationships fostered through open communication.

