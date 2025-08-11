U.S. Soldiers provide lifesaving aid to Polish civilian

Poznan, Poland – U.S. Soldiers in Poland came to the rescue of a civilian suffering from a medical emergency at a rest area outside of Skwierzyna, Poland, Aug. 14.



Four Soldiers – 2nd Lt. Indiana Rhodes from Lanett, Ala., Sgt. 1st Class Alicia Haggins from Notasulga, Ala., Staff Sgt. Jacob Roberts from Falkville, Ala., and Sgt. Justin Fagan from Driver Trinity, Ala. – were eating at a rest area restaurant when they witnessed the civilian man collapse outside.



The Soldiers, all from the 214th Military Police Company, Alabama Army National Guard, immediately took action to control the scene, assessed the man’s condition, and kept him alive until Polish emergency medical services arrived, they said.



Haggins used a phone to translate with the man’s family to determine his medical condition, as Fagan went to work on checking the man’s vitals and starting CPR.



“His pulse was really faint,” Fagan said. “He didn’t respond to a sternum rub so I started chest compressions.” Fagan, Rhodes and Roberts continued chest compressions until EMS arrived and evacuated the man to a nearby hospital.



“The biggest concern is making sure he stays alive,” said Fagan. “I never thought about recognition. The most important thing is doing the humane thing to another human.”



The next day, the just recently deployed Soldiers were hopeful the man they helped was doing well and recovering.



“I just hope it all turns out good for him and his family,” Haggins said. “I am glad that we were there and had the training and expertise to react.”



Rhodes agreed, saying, “I hope he’s doing ok. It would be cool to know that he’s doing ok and able to be with his family.”



The quick response and teamwork of these Soldiers exemplify the values of the U.S. Army and the strong partnership between U.S. forces and the Polish community. Their actions not only saved a life but also reinforced the bond of trust and cooperation between the two nations.

