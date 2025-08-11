U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / U.S. Navy Space Command / U.S. 10th Fleet Establish New Command

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md.– U.S. Fleet Cyber Command (FCC), U.S. Navy Space Command and U.S. 10th Fleet established a new command on Aug. 14, Cyber Group-One (CG-1), located in Wahiawa, Hawaii. CG-1 will assume oversight of Cyber Mission Forces (CMF) in the Indo-Pacific region; responsibilities previously managed by Navy Information Operations Command Pacific (NIOC PAC).



This year we commemorate the 250th birthday of the U.S. Navy providing 250 years of national defense from sea and shore, and now from space and cyber.



As the importance, scale and scope of the Navy’s Information Warfare (IW) roles continue to evolve, the establishment of CG-1 marks a significant milestone advancing Navy cyber operations. This change will allow both NIOC PAC and CG-1 to focus limited resources on their assigned missions with the right expertise.



“Standing up Cyber Group-One will give us tighter command and control and improved mission focus as we drive to meet Combatant Command requirements, harden and secure our networks, and build greater expertise for our cyber warriors,” said Vice Admiral Craig A “Clap” Clapperton, Commander of U.S. Fleet Cyber Command, U.S. Navy Space Command, and U.S. TENTH Fleet. “This command will create unity of effort for our forces and networks and make the force more survivable and lethal.”



CG-1 is commanded by Capt. Ron J. Arellano, who will oversee two subordinate Cyber Squadrons, Cyber Squadron One and Cyber Squadron Three, each led by Navy O5 commanders. Both squadrons are currently scheduled to be established as commands in September. CG-1 will oversee both the administration and operational missions of these squadrons, where these functions were previously split between NIOC PAC and FCC. This new structure will enable more focused oversight, empower command leadership, and streamline operations.



CG-1 is comprised of dedicated Navy cyber professionals conducting full-spectrum cyberspace operations and is primarily staffed by existing personnel from NIOC PAC and other IW organizations.



“We will execute a measured transition of people and mission to Cyber Group-One, with our focus being the aggressive optimization of force generation and employment to meet today’s vital demands,” said Capt. Arellano.



The Navy’s IW role continues to evolve, and the advent of CG-1 is a prime example. As the cyber domain becomes increasingly critical in modern warfare, the establishment of CG-1 represents a significant and strategic advancement – serving as the Navy’s first operational cyber command in the Indo-Pacific region. This movement further establishes career paths for the Navy’s cyber professionals with the creation of additional O5 and O6 command tours that will result in greater focus and expertise dedicated to cyber missions and cyber warfare overall.



U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / U.S. Navy Space Command / U.S. 10th Fleet – is an operational force composed of more than 15,000 active and reserve Sailors and civilians organized into 26 active commands, 40 CMF units, and 29 reserve commands around the globe.



For more news and information from Commander, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / U.S. Navy Space / U.S. 10th Fleet, visit www.FCC.navy.mil

