School safety tips for a successful year

SHAPE, Belgium – School is back in session - a blank notebook full of possibilities and a great time to review safety lessons with your family to ensure a smooth and successful school year!



Safety Tips for Families



Back-to-school signs are a fun way to highlight your child’s achievements and share the excitement with loved ones. However, they can unintentionally reveal sensitive information to strangers. When posting those first-day photos, avoid including details like your child’s school name, teacher, age, favorite things, or last name. Instead, consider using a general message or a motivational quote to celebrate the occasion.



Items like yard signs and bumper stickers that mention specific schools, clubs, or programs can also expose your child to risks. A safer option is to celebrate with indoor decorations or backyard signs that aren’t visible from the street.



Online Safety for Kids



If your child uses social media or has a phone, it's essential to talk to them about online safety. Make sure they understand what personal details should remain private and encourage open conversations if they witness cyberbullying or feel uncomfortable online.



Being Prepared for Emergencies



Though it’s something we’d rather not think about, being ready for an emergency is crucial. Teach your child basic information like their full name, home address, your contact details, and any medical conditions or allergies they have. If your child has special medical needs, inform the school about potential issues that could arise during the day. Discuss emergency procedures as a family, so everyone knows what to do if the unexpected happens.



Make sure your child is familiar with the school’s lockdown, evacuation, shelter in place and fire protocols. If your child sees something that doesn’t seem right, like someone walking around outside the school or broken playground equipment, encourage them to tell a trusted adult.



Safe Travel to and from School



Whether walking, biking, or being dropped off, it’s important that children and drivers stay alert in school zones. Remind your child to stick to sidewalks and crosswalks, and to always look both ways before crossing the street. Since school drop-offs can get hectic, kids should stay focused and aware of their surroundings.



Drivers should follow posted speed limits – which are often 30 km/h or lower in school zones. Take extra caution around school buses loading or unloading students. If your child bikes to school, have them wear bright or reflective clothing and ride in a straight line, with traffic, on the side of the road



As your child ventures into the world of learning, preparing them for the unexpected can guarantee a safe and happy school year – with many new stories to fill their notebook.