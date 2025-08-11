Trained And Ready, Truman Returns From Two-Week Underway

NORFOLK, Va. – The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) returned to Naval Station Norfolk Aug. 15 following a two-week underway in the Atlantic Ocean that powered readiness and proved the crew’s sustained operational proficiency through a variety of events, including ammunition offload, aviation-focused maintenance and preservation, damage control training, and more.



“Harry S. Truman is trained and ready,” said Capt. Daniel “Prozac” Prochazka, Truman’s commanding officer. “From safely moving more than a thousand tons of ordnance, to executing training and drills to ensure we can respond to any situation at sea or inport , our Sailors are committed to keeping this ship ready for the fight. Truman Sailors continue to prove why they set the standard for warfighters in the Fleet.”



During the underway, Truman Sailors worked with the “Dragonslayers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, the embarked helicopter detachment, and the crew of the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Robert E. Peary (T-AKE 5) to safely transfer 1,307 tons of conventional munitions. The multi-day operation required close coordination between the ship’s Weapons Department, Air Department, Deck Department, bridge watchstanders, and HSC 11.



“Ammo offload is one of the most complex evolutions we do outside of combat,” said LCDR Jason O’Neal, Truman’s weapons officer. “It takes every department working together — from the helo crews to the bridge watchstanders — to make it happen safely. With the utmost confidence, Our Sailors executed with competence, precision, and pride.”



Laser focused on sharpening casualty response readiness, shipboard firefighting remained a top priority over the two weeks at sea as Truman prepares for a fall validation exercise that assesses the crew’s ability to prevent fires, protect personnel and the ship, and rapidly respond to a fire in an industrial environment as the ship is scheduled for an upcoming maintenance period.



An all hands effort, the exercise also examines the ship’s in-port emergency teams, medical department, and integration with Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire and Emergency Services in accordance with Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA)’s Industrial Ship Safety Manual for Fire Prevention and Response, also known as the 8010 manual. The crew expects various casualty scenarios as part of the exercise, including simulated firefighting, flooding, hazmat spills, and toxic gas.



“I gave Sailors hands on training for different types of emergencies, showing them everything from flooding response to contingency firefighting procedures, said Damage Control Fireman John Escandon. A Sailor who joined the Navy to find a sense of purpose, he said, “If something goes wrong, we all have to respond to protect the ship, and that’s why we train so intensely. It’s better to know it [shipboard firefighting] and not need it than to need it and not know it.”



Meanwhile, the Air Department conducted intensive maintenance and preservation work on the 1,096-foot-long flight deck— a survivable, agile and resilient airfield— in addition to its catwalks and the hangar bay. The flight deck repair team also rebuilt three stripping pumps and changed 372 filter elements, providing clear, clean, and bright fuel for aircraft and ground support equipment. Together, Air Department ensured Truman’s sustained power and projection capabilities.



“Keeping our ship mission capable is a lot of work, but we know how critical it is,” said ABHC Maria Lopez, V-2 Division maintenance chief. “This underway gave us the time and focus to get ahead, so when the flight schedule picks up again, we will be ready to launch and recover aircraft without missing a beat.”



USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Strike Group, is a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia. Carrier Strike Groups remain the cornerstone of the Navy’s forward presence through sea control and power projection.



For more information, visit Truman’s social media at facebook.com/CVN75, on Instagram @harrystruman75, or check out its DVIDS page at https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CVN75.

Date Taken: 08.15.2025 Date Posted: 08.15.2025 Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US