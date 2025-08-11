USAG Ansbach Soldiers explore Nuremberg’s historic sites

Courtesy Photo | NUREMBERG, Germany – Soldiers and family members of Headquarters and Headquarters...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | NUREMBERG, Germany – Soldiers and family members of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach at the archway of the Nuremberg Kongresshalle during a team building outing, Aug. 8, 2025. During the trip, the Soldiers saw historical Nuremberg landmarks such as Luitpoldshain, the Kongresshalle, the Great Road, and Zeppelin Field to put into context some of the sites that had pivotal roles during and after World War II. see less | View Image Page

NUREMBERG, Germany – Soldiers and family members of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach, participated in a team building outing to the Nuremberg Documentation Center and surrounding area, Aug. 8, 2025.



The command-led trip was meant to immerse the Soldiers in the rich historical significance of the area and enhance historical awareness while fostering unit camaraderie and esprit de corps in a unique and engaging environment.



The Soldiers saw historical Nuremberg landmarks such as Luitpoldshain, the Kongresshalle, the Great Road, and Zeppelin Field to put into context some of the sites that had pivotal roles during and after World War II.



“I wanted to deepen their understanding of the communities we routinely visit and strengthening bonds within the unit while simultaneously building camaraderie in a non-standard work environment," said Capt. Gregory Gehring, USAG Ansbach HHC Commander.



Soldiers who attended the tour expressed their appreciation for the opportunity to learn more about local history.



“It was nice that we were able to get out of the office and enjoy each other’s company and learn about some of the history of Germany,” said Sgt. Kelsie Shibata, NCOIC of the Military Police Investigations section.



“It got me out of my normal routine, and I got to learn something new about the area we live in,” said Sgt. Benjamin Heymach, NCOIC of Traffic Investigations.



To wrap up the day, the HHC Soldiers took the opportunity to bid farewell to one of their own, Spc. Elijah Dale, Human Resources Clerk, as he leaves the Army to pursue a degree through Arizona State University.