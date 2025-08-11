Louisiana National Guard’s 528th Engineer Battalion holds change of command ceremony

By Staff Sgt. David C. Kirtland, Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office

NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana National Guard’s 528th Engineer Battalion, 225th Engineer Brigade, held an official change of command ceremony at Sterlington Middle School in Sterlington, Louisiana, on August 9, 2025.



Lt. Col. Jeffrey Giering, the incoming commander of the 528th EN BN, assumed command from Lt. Col. Robert L. Bratton, the outgoing commander, during a formal passing of the unit colors, symbolizing the transfer of authority and responsibility.



Family, friends, Soldiers and distinguished guests gathered to honor Bratton’s leadership and celebrate Giering’s assumption of command. Brig. Gen. John Plunkett, special assistant to the adjutant general of Louisiana, praised both commanders during the ceremony.



“Lt. Col. Bratton, you left your mark, and you have shaped this unit. It is not only mission ready but mission proud,” said Plunkett. “Your leadership lived up to the engineer motto ‘Essayons,’ and the unit is better because of it.”



“As we turn the page to Lt. Col. Giering’s leadership,” he continued. “He is a leader that is already battle tested and mission focused. If there is one thing engineers respect, it is a blueprint backed by experience. You bring both into a command where decisions are measured, not by just metrics, but by the miles of roads built, bridges constructed and communities impacted.”



Bratton, who has led the unit since May 2023, was recognized for his steadfast leadership, focus on readiness and commitment to his Soldiers throughout his tenure. Under his command, the battalion maintained high operational standards, participated in state emergency response operations and supported overseas training and deployment missions.



“There is a time to lead, a time to serve and a time to step aside,” said Bratton. “Today is my time to relinquish command to Lt. Col. Jeff Giering, a leader with integrity, vision and dedication. I have no doubt that you will guide this battalion with the same commitment to excellence that defines it.”



Giering, who now assumes command, brings a wealth of experience and vision of continued excellence to the battalion. As he took command, Giering expressed his gratitude for the opportunity and his commitment to building upon the battalion’s strong foundation.



“I stand before you extremely honored and humbled to assume command of the greatest engineer battalion in the Louisiana National Guard,” said Giering. “Maj. Gen. Friloux, thank you for the trust and confidence that you have granted me by placing me in command of this battalion.”



The 528th Engineer Battalion, headquartered in Monroe, plays a critical role in supporting combat and domestic missions with specialized engineering capabilities, including construction, route clearance and emergency response operations. The battalion is comprised of three construction companies, two support companies and one combat engineer company.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2025 Date Posted: 08.14.2025 23:18 Story ID: 545687 Location: STERLINGTON, LOUISIANA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Louisiana National Guard’s 528th Engineer Battalion holds change of command ceremony, by SSG David Kirtland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.