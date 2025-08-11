I Corps welcomes new senior enlisted leader

by Staff Sgt. Rebecca Watkins



JOINT BASE LEWIS‑McCHORD, Wash. – Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan E. Reffeor assumed responsibility as the I Corps command sergeant major during an assumption of responsibility ceremony held Aug. 13, 2025, at Joint Base Lewis‑McChord, Washington.



Reffeor now serves as the senior enlisted advisor to the I Corps commanding general and represents more than 40,000 Soldiers across the corps and the Indo-Pacific region.



“I pledge to lead with integrity, energy and unwavering commitment to our mission and to our people,” said Reffeor. “Readiness is not just a word, it's a mindset. It's what we owe our nation, our allies and each other.”



A native of Sunbury, Pennsylvania, Reffeor enlisted in the U.S. Army in September 1997 and completed One Station Unit Training at Fort Benning, Georgia, where he earned the military specialty occupation of an infantryman (11B). Over the past 27 years, he held a wide range of leadership positions in both operational and institutional assignments across the U.S. and abroad.



His service includes roles with the 2nd Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment at Fort Campbell, Kentucky; the 1st Battalion, 508th Infantry Regiment (Airborne) in Vicenza, Italy; the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York; U.S. Army Europe and Africa in Wiesbaden, Germany. Most recently, he served as the division command sergeant major for the 3rd Infantry ADivision at Fort Stewart, Georgia, and deployed to Poland in 2023 on a nine-month rotational mission.



Reffeor completed four combat deployments. Three to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and one to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. His extensive military education includes the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy, Class 66, Airborne School, Pathfinder Course, Mountain Warfare School and the Senior Commander’s Course. He also holds a high school diploma, an associate degree and a bachelor’s degree.

His awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit with two bronze oak leaf clusters, the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star Medal with three oak leaf clusters, the Master Combat Infantryman Badge, the Airborne Badge with a bronze star for a combat jump, and numerous other personal and campaign medals.



“I’m proud to join a team whose legacy of excellence stretches across continents and decades,” said Reffeor. “Let’s get to work.”

Reffeor has been married to his wife, Jennifer, for 24 years. They have two children, Jordan and Bella.



As I Corps command sergeant major, Reffeor is responsible for leading, developing and advocating Soldiers and their families. Ensuring the corps remains prepared to respond with speed and precision across the Indo-Pacific region.

