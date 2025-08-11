CLC-34 and Camp Blaz Marines Conduct First M67 Grenade Range on Skaggs UTC

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, Guam – At 1153, July 7, 2025, the very first grenade was thrown on the Marines Corps’ newest grenade range - Skaggs Urban Training Complex (UTC).



“The purpose of today's range is to build confidence and proficiency in the ability of Marines and Sailors of CLC-34 as well as Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz to employ the M67 hand grenade,” said Maj. Inchul Ha, detachment commander, Combat Logistics Company 34, Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group.



The facility consists of three parts; the M69 practice grenade range, M67 grenade range, and the Sacon grenade house.



The success of the grenade range required the cohesive operation of unit Corpsmen, Range Safety Officer, and Pit Safety Officers (PSO) who are responsible for the safety response during range operation.



U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jack Ornelas, California native, noncommissioned officer in charge,



CLC-34, had the opportunity to not only be a PSO, but also the Marine to throw the first M67 grenade on the new range.



“I have trained on other facilities throwing grenades, but this one will stick with me, and I am honored to be the first Marine to utilize this new training facility on Guam and to help guide Marines as a PSO,” said Ornelas.



Having the first grenade range is a huge milestone for MCB Camp Blaz and is the first of many ranges that will happen not only on Skaggs UTC but also on Mason Range.



“As range control it's exciting to get to do ‘the firsts,’” said Phillip Villarreal, range management director for MCB Camp Blaz. “It's nice to support and get past the construction phase into supporting units and their training so they can do their job.”



In addition to the grenade range, the complex is filled with different areas for training such as the combat vehicle operators training course, a military operations urban terrain facility, a breaching facility, and an indoor shoot house.



Skaggs UTC is named in honor of Medal of Honor recipient Cpl. Luther Skaggs, a Kentucky native, who received the medal for his heroism and courage during the U.S. forces’ landing on Asan Beach during World War II. During the landing Skaggs was critically injured by an Imperial Japanese grenade. In return, he applied a tourniquet and fought back for eight hours with only a rifle and hand grenades.



Utilizing the Skaggs’ name empowers todays Marines to embody the bravery and resilience of the Marines who liberated the island, alongside the inhabitants of Guam who endured Imperial Japanese occupation. While every Marine is a rifleman first, being able to master technical and tactical skills through realistic training fulfills the commitment of professionalism and service to the nation.

