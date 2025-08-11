U.S. Army National Guard prepares for Enduring Partners

Photo By Sgt. Bianca Hayden | U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers from 1st Battalion 168th General Support Aviation...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Bianca Hayden | U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers from 1st Battalion 168th General Support Aviation Regiment assist in UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter load up in support of Enduring Partners at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., August 13, 2025. Enduring Partners 2025 is an exercise taking place in Lop Buri Thailand, bringing together the Royal Thai Air Force, Washington Air National Guard and the Washington Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Sgt. Bianca Hayden) see less | View Image Page

In preparation for Enduring Partners 2025 in Lop Buri, Thailand, soldiers from the Washington Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment (General Support), 96th Aviation Troop Command loaded two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters onto a C-17 Globemaster III from the Mississippi Air National Guard’s 183rd Airlift Squadron, 172nd Airlift Wing.



“I am most excited to work with our partner nation in a new country while learning about the Royal Thai Air Force's processes and procedures,” said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jarin Trakel, UH-60 Black Hawk pilot assigned to 1-168th GSAB.



Now in its third year, Enduring Partners is a joint exchange between the Washington National Guard and Royal Thai Armed Forces. While the Washington Air National Guard has previously participated, 2025 marks the first time the Washington Army National Guard will join the exercise. Since its inaugural engagement in 2023, Enduring Partners has aimed to enhance combat readiness and strengthen international military relationships between Thailand and the United States.



As this marks the unit’s first participation in Enduring Partners, extensive training was required in preparation for the equipment load and movement. Chief Warrant Officer 1 Ross Laughton, Battalion Unit Movement Officer, was delighted with the efficiency of the operation. “I’ll be able to relax once the ramp of the plane is closed and the wheels are off the ground,” Laughton said. “Then, I’ll start thinking about how to make our trip home just as smooth.”



Enduring Partners continues to grow rapidly, attracting increased participation from both Army and Air National Guard units. The mission not only enhances cooperation with foreign partners but also strengthens the bonds within participating units.



“This will be great professional development for us as pilots—and for our entire aircrew,” added Trakel.



The Washington National Guard and Thailand have been partners in the Department of Defense National Guard Bureau State Partnership Program since 2002.