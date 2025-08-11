Cmdr. Dillon Tolmie Assumes Command of USS Topeka

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Riley | 250814-N-MZ309-1140 KEYPORT, Wash. (Aug. 14, 2025) - Cmdr. Dillon Tolmie, right,...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Riley | 250814-N-MZ309-1140 KEYPORT, Wash. (Aug. 14, 2025) - Cmdr. Dillon Tolmie, right, relieves Cmdr. Chris Clevenger as commanding officer of the Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Topeka (SSN 754) during a change of command ceremony held at the U.S. Naval Undersea Museum in Keyport, Washington, Aug. 14, 2025. Topeka is assigned to Submarine Group (SUBGRU) 9 which exercises administrative and operational control authority for assigned submarine commands and units in the Pacific Northwest providing oversight for shipboard training, personnel, supply and material readiness of SSBNs and their crews. SUBGRU-9 is also responsible for nuclear submarines undergoing conversion or overhaul at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Washington. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Riley) see less | View Image Page

KEYPORT, Wash. – Cmdr. Dillon Tolmie, from Mesa, Arizona, relieved Cmdr. Chris Clevenger, from Palos Verdes, California, as commanding officer of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Topeka (SSN 754) during a change of command ceremony held at the U.S. Naval Undersea Museum in Keyport, Washington, Aug. 14, 2025. Capt. Corey Poorman, director of Joint Integrated Fires Effects Command at Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, served as the ceremony’s guest speaker.



“Working with all these spectacular individuals throughout Topeka’s time operating at the tip of the spear has shown me why taking command is such a special gift,” said Clevenger during the ceremony. “My time here has been enriched by each of you, and it has been my greatest honor to serve as your captain. Fear The Stampede!”



During his tenure in command, Clevenger continued Topeka’s history of operational achievement exemplified by the successful completion of multiple weapons exercises, tactical and technology development exercises, and participation in Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024, the world’s largest international maritime exercise.



With Clevenger at the helm, Topeka demonstrated the unique capabilities attack submarines provide the undersea force, earning Submarine Squadron 7 awards for weapons and medical department excellence.



Commissioned Oct. 21, 1989, Topeka is the fourth U.S. Navy vessel named after the Kansas state capital. Topeka’s motto, “Fear the Stampede!” pays homage to its rich heritage and highlights its importance to national security. Los Angeles-class SSNs like Topeka are workhorses of the submarine force, capable of supporting anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.



“Chris and his crew of the mighty warship Topeka have done just about every challenging thing we ask our submarines to do, and they have done it with great flexibility and tenacity,” said Poorman. “The bottom line is that under Chris’ leadership I could always count on Topeka being mission and combat ready.”



Tolmie comes to Topeka from Commander, Submarine Development Squadron Five, where he served as the deputy for readiness.



“Seeing all of Topeka’s accomplishments has made me grateful for the opportunity to take command and lead this amazing crew,” said Tolmie, addressing his Sailors for the first time as their commanding officer. “I’m looking forward to continuing the commitment to excellence Chris instilled aboard this warship.”



Submarine Group 9 exercises operational and administrative control of assigned submarine commands and units in the Pacific Northwest, providing oversight for shipboard training, personnel, and supply and material readiness of submarines and their crews. SUBGRU-9 is also responsible for nuclear submarines undergoing conversion or overhaul at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Washington.