SDDC Pioneers Army Adoption of PFAS-Free Firefighting Gear

The Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command’s 596th Transportation Brigade marked a historic milestone in firefighter safety and health protection by being the first Army unit to fully transition to PFAS-free bunker gear.



Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, commonly known as PFAS or “forever chemicals,” have long been used in firefighting turnout gear due to their water- and heat-resistant properties. Mounting research, however, has linked prolonged PFAS exposure to increased cancer risk, raising concern across both military and civilian fire services.



Recognizing the danger, SDDC leaders initiated a full-scale transition to PFAS-free structural firefighting gear at Military Ocean Terminals Sunny Point (MOTSU), North Carolina, and Concord (MOTCO), California. Bunker gear refers to the protective suits worn by firefighters during structural fire response—gear that must withstand extreme conditions while safeguarding the wearer.



“We acknowledged the potential health and safety risks associated with long-term exposure to forever chemicals and took action to improve the protection of our firefighters,” said Lance Stratton, SDDC Protection and Mission Assurance Division chief. “This was about making sure the people protecting our facilities and communities are as safe as possible.”



While the decision was clear, execution proved more complex. Early efforts were slowed by the challenge of identifying a vendor capable of producing PFAS-free gear in the quantity needed. Stratton credited Fire Chief Michael Fox, MOTSU Fire Department, for driving the process forward with relentless determination.



“Chief Fox was undeterred in his efforts,” Stratton said. “He made this procurement process a priority across the command.”



For Fox, the mission carried personal weight. The initiative was first championed by Chief Michael Scott, Sunny Point’s former fire chief, who passed away from cancer last April.



“Unfortunately, Chief Scott lost his battle with cancer earlier this year, which made the issue very personal for us,” Fox said. “We pressed forward with his plan to keep our personnel as safe as we possibly can. Firefighting is inherently dangerous—the things we can see remind us of that. The things we can’t see are often the ones that get us. Carcinogens are everywhere.”



Scott’s passing served as a stark reminder of the invisible threats firefighters face daily.



After extensive research and coordination with other departments, including Naval Air Station Key West, the team selected Honeywell’s Morning Pride gear, which meets or exceeds National Fire Protection Association standards without using harmful PFAS.



Procurement was completed through the Defense Logistics Agency’s Fire and Emergency Services Equipment Tailored Logistics Support Program, with the first shipment arriving July 28.



“The new gear has been very well received,” Fox said. “Knowing there is one less thing lurking in the gear that’s supposed to keep you safe is reassuring.”



Beyond the immediate health benefits, the transition reflects a broader Department of Defense effort to phase out PFAS from firefighting foams and protective gear. The 2020 National Defense Authorization Act mandated the elimination of PFAS-containing aqueous film-forming foam by 2024, with extensions possible until 2026.



“PFAS, and their potential link to cancer, are a significant concern for firefighters,” Stratton said. “It strikes especially close to home for our team at Sunny Point.”



Fox hopes SDDC’s move will resonate beyond the command.



“Our job as leaders is to ensure our personnel go home after every shift,” he said. “This is one more way we can help make that happen.”



SDDC’s transition to PFAS-free bunker gear is more than a logistical achievement, it’s a meaningful step toward a safer future for those who serve on the front lines. As the gear changes, so too does the culture of care and responsibility that defines the firefighting community. In honoring the legacy of leaders like Chief Scott, the command continues to build a legacy of its own—one grounded in protection, progress, and purpose.

