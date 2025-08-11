Fort Campbell Celebrates Newest Graduates of Advanced Dentistry Program

Photo By Justin Moeller | Congratulations to the newest graduates of Fort Campbell’s Advanced Education in...... read more read more Photo By Justin Moeller | Congratulations to the newest graduates of Fort Campbell’s Advanced Education in General Dentistry (AEGD) 12-Month Program, a post-doctorate residency that develops the Army’s next generation of dental professionals. Over the past year, these residents have undergone extensive clinical and didactic training across all major dental specialties, including oral surgery, endodontics, prosthodontics, periodontics, orthodontics, restorative dentistry, and more. Under the guidance of seasoned mentors and faculty, they have not only built advanced clinical skills but developed the leadership qualities and operational readiness required of modern Army officers. Congratulations to Captain Lydia Graves, Captain Gwen Gostomski, Captain Cameron Johns, Captain Christian Kelley, Captain Shane McCarty, Captain Rebecca Miller, Captain Patrick Speitel, and Captain Evan Voss. Each has demonstrated exceptional clinical skill, leadership, and commitment to Army readiness. We’re proud to celebrate your accomplishments and confident in the impact you’ll make as Army Dental Corps officers. see less | View Image Page

Congratulations are in order for the newest graduates of Fort Campbell’s Advanced Education in General Dentistry (AEGD) 12-Month Program—an elite, post-doctorate residency that develops the Army’s next generation of dental professionals.



The AEGD program is one of the Army Dental Corps' most rigorous training pipelines, designed to prepare recent dental school graduates for comprehensive patient care, leadership in military environments, and long-term success across the Army Dental Care System.



Over the past year, these residents have undergone extensive clinical and didactic training across all major dental specialties, including oral surgery, endodontics, prosthodontics, periodontics, orthodontics, restorative dentistry, and more. Under the guidance of seasoned mentors and faculty, they have not only built advanced clinical skills but developed the leadership qualities and operational readiness required of modern Army officers.



“We develop the clinician, build their leadership, introduce them to operational concepts, and create the future Corps Chiefs, Commanders, and Educators,” said Lt. Col. Michael Kroll, Program Director. “It is always humbling to see my students over my career become commanders, leaders, and clinical innovators who serve a purpose larger than themselves.”



The Fort Campbell AEGD 12-Month Program began with a vision in 1986, when then–Chief of the Army Dental Corps, Major General Chandler, called for a one-year advanced general dentistry program at the installation. The program officially launched in 1987 and has grown into one of the premier AEGD programs in the country.



Fully accredited by the American Dental Association’s Commission on Dental Accreditation—with its most recent successful site visit in February 2018—the program emphasizes not just clinical mastery but also military readiness and leadership. It remains under the supervision of the Fort Campbell Dental Activity Dental Education Committee.



According to Lt. Col. Kroll, nearly 75% of Army dentists serving in Role II facilities and 100% of brigade dental officers are graduates of an AEGD program. “This program sets our graduates years ahead of their civilian counterparts,” he said.



As the Army continues to evolve, so too does the vision for AEGD education. Lt. Col. Kroll hopes to build on the program’s strong partnership with the 18th Airborne Corps and expand resident preparation for operational and physical demands.



“We are currently a one-year AEGD program, and I would like to grow this into an optional second year that would produce Army Comprehensive Dentists,” he explained. “This would benefit Fort Campbell by bringing a master’s degree–granting program and help grow the specialists our Dental Corps critically needs.”



Recognizing the program’s impact, fourth-year Army dental students enthusiastically pursue one of its competitive openings each year. Selected applicants are trained in a curriculum that blends high-level clinical practice with real-world Army leadership experience. The result is a group of confident, capable dentists uniquely prepared to care for Soldiers and support Army health readiness anywhere in the world.



Blanchfield Army Community Hospital and the Fort Campbell Dental Activity proudly recognize this year’s graduates and applaud their dedication to patient care, military service, and professional excellence.



This year’s graduating class reflects the excellence and dedication that define the Fort Campbell AEGD program. Congratulations to Captain Lydia Graves, Captain Gwen Gostomski, Captain Cameron Johns, Captain Christian Kelley, Captain Shane McCarty, Captain Rebecca Miller, Captain Patrick Speitel, and Captain Evan Voss. Each has demonstrated exceptional clinical skill, leadership, and commitment to Army readiness. We’re proud to celebrate your accomplishments and confident in the impact you’ll make as Army Dental Corps officers.