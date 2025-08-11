Ohio National Guard Unit Excels Under Depot Tutelage.

Photo By Willliam D. Ritter | Two Soldiers from the 1484th Transportation Company’s maintenance section finish...... read more read more Photo By Willliam D. Ritter | Two Soldiers from the 1484th Transportation Company’s maintenance section finish changing a tire during the unit's two-week annual training at the Blue Grass Army Depot in Richmond, Ky. The eight Soldier section completed over 550 hours maintenance during the AT period and completed 14 work orders, three trailer services, and nine deadline repairs. Photo courtesy of 1484th Transportation Company, Ohio National Guard. see less | View Image Page

Members of the 1484th Transportation Company, an Ohio Army National Guard unit from North Canton, carried out storage reform at the Blue Grass Army Depot during their recent two-week annual training period by participating in Operation Patriot Press (OPP). OPP is a large-scale logistics exercise that offers realistic training opportunities for the U.S. Army Reserve, National Guard, and active-duty components to improve their logistical skills and readiness.



The unit conducted a variety of training sessions, including tow-bar classes, radio operation and installation classes, trailer backing classes, loading operations classes, and daily driver training. Additionally, members of the 1484th TC unit became proficient in ratchet strap tie-down procedures while collaborating with depot employees and other Guard/Reserve units at BGAD. The Soldiers assisted BGAD employees with the loading and unloading of trucks and railcars. They also managed the storage and movement of 36 pallets of Class V assets (various types of ammunition) weighing a total of 50.4 short tons, 128 pallets of non-Class V assets, and moved or stored C445, totaling 134 short tons.



The OPP exercise spans several months and focuses on sustainment and logistical readiness. This includes tasks such as transportation, maintenance, and medical support, allowing units to collaborate with local communities and fulfill strategic objectives.



Eight soldiers from the 1484th TC completed their first long-haul mission, traveling over 12,000 miles through Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Indiana, while transporting over 77,000 lbs. of ammunition.



By participating in OPP, National Guard units enhance their readiness, foster cohesion with other Army components, and support broader Army Materiel Command sustainment initiatives, making it an essential tool for modern military training.



The Blue Grass Army Depot began operations in 1942. It's part of the Army's Organic Industrial Base, which manufactures, resets, and maintains Army equipment, providing critical materiel and sustainment support to America's Joint Warfighters. BGAD's primary mission is receiving, storing, inspecting, surveilling, shipping, and demilitarizing conventional munitions for all branches of the U.S. military. BGAD also provides America's Joint Warfighters with chemical defense equipment, non-lethal combat equipment, and force provider sets, in support of the full spectrum of Military Operations.



The depot has approximately 800 employees, of whom 65% are veterans. BGAD workers pass their extensive knowledge and experience down to today's military members via training exercises such as OPP. The depot consistently provides innovative ways to serve the Joint Warfighters more proficiently, while reducing costs and redundancies.