America’s Rapid Response Force, Iwo Jima ARG-22nd MEU (SOC) Deploys for Global Operations

Sailors and Marines assigned to the Iwo Jima (IWO) Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) - 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC) departed for a regularly scheduled deployment, August 14.



The ARG’s primary mission is to conduct presence operations and safely embark Marines ashore to conduct a wide variety of contingency missions worldwide. The IWO ARG - 22nd MEU (SOC) also provides a flexible, forward naval presence by operating close to shore which allows this specialized Navy-Marine Corps team to conduct missions, unique to the amphibious Navy, at a moment’s notice.



“The IWO ARG - 22nd MEU (SOC) is an integral part of advancing our nations’ interests abroad and is a dynamic representation of our Navy’s 250 years of lethality and warfighting excellence," said Capt. Chris Farricker, commodore, Amphibious Squadron 8. "Our integrated Navy-Marine Corps warfighters are ready to execute the nation’s business and deliver quick and decisive combat power no matter where we are tasked in today’s complex global environment.”



This deployment follows the ARG-MEU’s final certification event, Composite Training Unit Exercise, the Navy’s most demanding pre-deployment assessment, which concluded July 11. More than 4,500 Sailors and Marines from the 22nd MEU comprise the force aboard the ARG’s three amphibious ships: flagship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), and the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ships USS San Antonio (LPD 17) and USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28).



"The IWO ARG - 22nd MEU (SOC) is ready to serve as the nation's force of choice, prepared to decisively respond to any crisis in support of our national interests," said Col. Tom "Banshee" Trimble, commanding officer, 22nd MEU (SOC). "We are warfighters; manned, trained, and equipped to win – anywhere, anytime."



Iwo Jima serves as the flagship of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) which is capable of conducting global missions to accomplish U.S. strategic goals, deter adversaries, and ensure unimpeded commerce by keeping the high seas open and free in accordance with international law. Embarked aboard ARG shipping is the 22nd MEU (SOC) which provides a forward-deployed, flexible sea-based Marine Air Ground Task Force (MAGTF) capable of conducting amphibious operations—to include enabling the introduction of follow-on forces and designated special operations to meet Combatant Commander’s requirements.



U.S. 2nd Fleet develops and employs maritime forces ready to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic and Arctic in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.

