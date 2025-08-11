American Red Cross volunteer improves patient care, morale at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms

Photo By Christopher Jones | Customer Service Officer Gina Buffaloe (left), American Red Cross Volunteer Kiera...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Jones | Customer Service Officer Gina Buffaloe (left), American Red Cross Volunteer Kiera Martin (left-center), Cmdr. Christine Higgins (right-center), and American Red Cross liaison Chaplain Lt. Cmdr. Nicholas Suddath (right) pictured at Robert E. Bush Naval Hospital, August 5, 2025. The group is part of a renewed effort between the hospital’s Patient and Family Partnership Council and the American Red Cross to reestablish a strong volunteer presence, with Martin— a nursing student and military spouse—already making a notable impact at command events. (Official U.S. Navy Photo by Christopher Jones, NHTP/NMRTC Twentynine Palms public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. — The Patient and Family Partnership Council at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms and the command’s American Red Cross liaison, Chaplain Lt. Cmdr. Nicholas Suddath, have been working together to increase the American Red Cross volunteer presence at the hospital.



The initiative has already made an impact by bringing one of the hospital’s latest volunteers, Kiera Martin, a nursing student at Copper Mountain College and a proud member of the Muscogee Creek Nation’s Yuchi Tribe. Originally from Tulsa, Oklahoma, Martin is the spouse of a U.S. Marine and lives in Twentynine Palms.



“My husband’s a Marine. We got stationed here in 2021 and we’ve been here since,” Martin said. “At first it was different because we came from Okinawa, but it sort of grows on you — the community, the desert life — so we eventually moved here and bought a house.”



Martin joined the program to gain first-hand exposure to healthcare while supporting her community. Her assignments vary depending on the hospital’s needs, from administrative work to delivering snacks to patients and staff.



“We’re just helping out wherever we’re needed,” she said. “It could be office work, organizing, or passing around snacks. As long as we’re here, we’re doing whatever we can for our Marines and Sailors.”



Suddath said Martin’s presence has already been a valuable addition to the hospital’s mission. “Mrs. Martin has brought a great boost to the morale of the hospital,” he said. “She surprises folks with her snack cart, helps out immensely for events, and just overall helps keep the hospital running, bettering care for our patients. She is also a proud military spouse, so it’s always great to get the military families we serve involved at the hospital.”



Martin’s first major volunteer assignment came during the hospital’s 100 Days of Summer Heat Awareness and Sporting Event on June 12, 2025. Despite an extreme heat watch and temperatures soaring to 106°F, she contributed more than five hours of service.



“I made some burgers, and that was pretty fun,” she said. “Everything was really well organized, so I was just hopping around and helping where I could. Eventually I stayed at the burger station because they needed help there.”



In addition to special events, Martin assists with daily support tasks, helping ensure staff can focus on patient care. Because she is not yet licensed to provide direct medical treatment, her efforts focus on non-clinical areas — a role she says still gives her valuable insight into hospital operations.



“It’s the highlight of my day,” she said. “Just coming up here and kind of seeing the ins and outs of the Naval Hospital. I eventually want to work in a Naval Hospital, so just knowing how it runs really helps.”



Her service builds on years of experience working with Marines and Sailors in fitness and health promotion. Before starting nursing school, Martin worked for Marine Corps Community Services, serving as a manager at the East and West Gyms on base and as a recreation attendant both in Twentynine Palms and in Okinawa.



“I’m familiar with working with Marines and Sailors, and it was kind of a transition of, like, how else can I help the military? How else can I help Marines and Sailors in my community? And this was the way to do it,” she said.



While some volunteers log hours for school requirements or professional advancement, Martin’s motivation is personal.



“It’s not required for my school — I just thought it would be something to get more involved in my community, know more about the place I’d like to work at, and help our military,” she said.



Her dedication is recognized through a certificate of volunteer hours. Martin said she plans to continue volunteering as she starts her second year of nursing school, aiming for one or two days a month. She hopes others will join her in supporting the hospital.



“Just do it! Just try it!” she said. “We could use more people, especially if you want to help others out and be part of the hospital community.”



With three American Red Cross volunteers now working at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms and more applying to join them, Martin’s service is helping pave the way for others to contribute. As Suddath noted, her efforts go far beyond filling shifts — they lift spirits, strengthen community ties, and help ensure the hospital remains ready to serve Marines, Sailors, and their families.