Rock Island District Honors Employees

At the Rock Island District's recent Corps Day celebration, District leadership recognized the 2024 Employees of the Year in their respective disciplines. We would like to give a huge shout out to the following team members:

Engineer of the Year – Erica Stephens

Professional Occupation Employee of the Year – Christopher Hawes

Technical/Administrative Employee of the Year – James Maher

Supervisor/Manager of the Year – Heather Anderson

Clerical/Assistant/Technician Employee of the Year – Lindsay Welzenbach

Lock Operator of the Year – Damon Gant

Wage Grade Supervisor of the Year – James Dean

Public Contact Employee of the Year – Tracy Spry

Trades/Crafts/Laborer Employee of the Year – Nathan Bowen

Community Service Employee of the Year – Gary Kilburg

Additionally, District leadership recognized some other awardees from the past year including several regional and national recognitions! Congrats to all of the recipients listed below:

Project Manager of the Year - Marisa Lack

Superior Civilian Service Award - Jeff Rose

Gallery of Distinguished Civilian Employees - Frederick Joers

Chief of Engineers Special Recognition Award - Hali Strobel

Mississippi Valley Division Most Notable Case for Environmental Collaboration and Conflict Resolution in Federal Government - Brandon Road Interbasin Project Team