Rock Island District Honors Employees

Rock Island District Commander Col. Aaron Williams presents Heather Anderson with the Supervisor/Manager of the Year award at the Rock Island District Corps Day.
At the Rock Island District's recent Corps Day celebration, District leadership recognized the 2024 Employees of the Year in their respective disciplines. We would like to give a huge shout out to the following team members:
Engineer of the Year – Erica Stephens
Professional Occupation Employee of the Year – Christopher Hawes
Technical/Administrative Employee of the Year – James Maher
Supervisor/Manager of the Year – Heather Anderson
Clerical/Assistant/Technician Employee of the Year – Lindsay Welzenbach
Lock Operator of the Year – Damon Gant
Wage Grade Supervisor of the Year – James Dean
Public Contact Employee of the Year – Tracy Spry
Trades/Crafts/Laborer Employee of the Year – Nathan Bowen
Community Service Employee of the Year – Gary Kilburg
Additionally, District leadership recognized some other awardees from the past year including several regional and national recognitions! Congrats to all of the recipients listed below:
Project Manager of the Year - Marisa Lack
Superior Civilian Service Award - Jeff Rose
Gallery of Distinguished Civilian Employees - Frederick Joers
Chief of Engineers Special Recognition Award - Hali Strobel
Mississippi Valley Division Most Notable Case for Environmental Collaboration and Conflict Resolution in Federal Government - Brandon Road Interbasin Project Team