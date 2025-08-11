Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rock Island District Honors Employees

    Supervisor/Manager of the Year – Heather Anderson

    ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Story by James Finn 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District

    At the Rock Island District's recent Corps Day celebration, District leadership recognized the 2024 Employees of the Year in their respective disciplines. We would like to give a huge shout out to the following team members:

    • Engineer of the Year – Erica Stephens
    • Professional Occupation Employee of the Year – Christopher Hawes
    • Technical/Administrative Employee of the Year – James Maher
    • Supervisor/Manager of the Year – Heather Anderson
    • Clerical/Assistant/Technician Employee of the Year – Lindsay Welzenbach
    • Lock Operator of the Year – Damon Gant
    • Wage Grade Supervisor of the Year – James Dean
    • Public Contact Employee of the Year – Tracy Spry
    • Trades/Crafts/Laborer Employee of the Year – Nathan Bowen
    • Community Service Employee of the Year – Gary Kilburg

    Additionally, District leadership recognized some other awardees from the past year including several regional and national recognitions! Congrats to all of the recipients listed below:

    • Project Manager of the Year - Marisa Lack
    • Superior Civilian Service Award - Jeff Rose
    • Gallery of Distinguished Civilian Employees - Frederick Joers
    • Chief of Engineers Special Recognition Award - Hali Strobel
    • Mississippi Valley Division Most Notable Case for Environmental Collaboration and Conflict Resolution in Federal Government - Brandon Road Interbasin Project Team

    Rock Island District; Awards; Mississippi Valley Division; USACE; U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

