2nd Regiment Aims to Succeed Together | 2nd Regiment, Advanced Camp, CST 2025

Photo By USACC PAO | A Cadet assigned to 2nd Regiment, Advanced Camp, assesses his accuracy during group...... read more read more Photo By USACC PAO | A Cadet assigned to 2nd Regiment, Advanced Camp, assesses his accuracy during group and zero training on Fort Knox, Ky., June 15, 2025. The training is used to confirm that Cadets’ weapons are accurately scoped and allows them to perfect their aim before qualifying with their M4 carbines. | Photo by Jai’Michael Anderson, University of Louisville, CST Public Affairs Office see less | View Image Page

By Jai’Michael Anderson, University of Louisville



Fort Knox – A steady flow of bangs echoed across the trees as Cadets assigned to 2nd Regiment, Advanced Camp, assessed their shooting accuracy in the group and zero training, June 15, 2025.



The training allows Cadets to perfect their aim before qualifying with their weapons later in Cadet Summer Training. They must do their best to consistently place a cluster of rounds toward the target’s center of mass, adjusting their sights as they go.



Their rifles may be aimed down range, but what the Cadets are really shooting for is much more personal.



Commissioning as an officer was always a goal for 24-year-old Cadet Donovan Jefferson, Washington State University. He enlisted as a combat medic in the Army seven years ago.



“My goal was to do medicine and treat the guys who are on my left and right. But now I feel like it’s time to take the next step and grow as a leader and commission as an Army officer,” said Jefferson.



With the goal of becoming a physician assistant, Jefferson aims to play a vital role in the medical corps.



“There’s always more to learn. I wanted to see how I can impact the most amount of people, and that’s the realm of a commissioned officer,” said Jefferson. “I’ve always been caring and dedicated towards others.”



Being the oldest of 10 siblings, Jefferson enjoys the dynamic environment CST has to offer. It allows him to switch between being a guiding hand and a student of his peers.



“As a leader, I like to find those people who are hungry to learn and try to pull them along the way to raise our standards together,” said Jefferson. “But there are also Cadets here that are older than me, and there are things that I can learn from them.”



Engulfed in an environment of fellow leaders, Jefferson says sibling-like bonds are forming between him and other Cadets.



“We’re definitely growing like family,” said Jefferson. “We all want to do well. No one wants to see each other fail, so the goal is to all cross the finish line and keep our standards high.”



Cadet Elizabeth Wiggins, University of South Dakota, echoed this idea.

“You have to click with these people because if you don’t, you’re not just struggling. You’re alone.”



Wiggins says she has a twin sister she is close with but has always wanted brothers. In a short time with her squad at CST, she says she has found seven.



“They’re always willing to help,” said Wiggins. “I definitely look at them like my brothers.”



Despite the strong level of camaraderie between the Cadets they are all evaluated individually on an order of merit list. This list factors in peer and Cadre evaluations, not only on the Cadets’ aptitude but also their attitude.



Their position on the OML can significantly impact a Cadets’ branch placement. The higher they appear on the list, the more likely they are to receive their preferred choice.



Wiggins stated that though the OML is highly valued, it does not stop the Cadets from supporting one another.



“We’re all trying to help each other climb that list,” said Wiggins. “At the end of the day the list comes and goes. We’ll graduate and eventually we’ll all be officers; all that matters is that we’re good, competent officers.”