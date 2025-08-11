Igniting readiness in the engine test cell

Photo By Airman Nathaniel Jackson | An F-15E Strike Eagle engine, the F100-PW-220, goes through a routine afterburner test...... read more read more Photo By Airman Nathaniel Jackson | An F-15E Strike Eagle engine, the F100-PW-220, goes through a routine afterburner test at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 12, 2025. An afterburner increases a jet engine's thrust by injecting fuel directly into the exhaust stream, using the remaining oxygen to burn it, heating and expanding the exhaust gases further. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Nathaniel Jackson) see less | View Image Page

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan – The moment the F-15E Strike Eagle engine ignites, it’s like the building comes alive. A deafening roar fills the sealed test cell, shaking concrete walls and sending vibrations through your chest. Flames burst from the exhaust as a crew of Airmen from the 18th Component Maintenance Squadron stood calm and focused, eyes locked on the data.



This is the engine test cell: one of the most critical links in maintaining air superiority in the Indo-Pacific.



Here, Airmen run diagnostic tests on the F100-PW-220 engines used in the F-15E, ensuring they’re fully mission-capable before they return to the flight line. Before an engine ever makes it back to an aircraft, it undergoes extensive inspections and rigorous testing by a team of dedicated experts.



“Once the engine gets here, we’ll visually inspect it for damage, making sure everything’s installed properly, and then kit it up with all the sensors we need for testing,” said Staff Sgt. Nicholas Garcia, 18th CMS test cell craftsman. “We run it through a series of tests, take everything back off, and send it for final inspection before it ever makes it back on an aircraft.”



From the moment it arrives, every bolt and bracket is reviewed. The team checks maintenance records, installs data sensors, and preps the engine for full-power runs that simulate airborne performance; including rapid throttle movements, known as stall testing, to ensure the engine won’t fail in flight.



While the facility may look unassuming from the outside, inside it’s built to handle the raw force of a jet engine under pressure. Heavy tie-down systems, sound-dampening walls, and fire suppression equipment are always on standby; ensuring safety as high-performance engines push their limits.



“From the outside, you can barely tell it’s running,” said Staff Sgt. Matthew Camacho, 18th CMS test cell craftsman. “But inside, you feel the vibrations reverberating through your whole body. Noise stops being the factor — it’s all about the raw power you can feel.”



Throughout the run, technicians monitor dozens of critical data points: vibration levels, exhaust temperature, oil and fuel pressure, airflow, and more. Every reading must align with strict manufacturer specifications before the engine is approved for flight.



If anything is out of range, the engine is shut down, rechecked, and corrected; even if it means tearing it apart and starting again. The margin for error is zero.



Despite the intensity of the work, the team operates with trust, efficiency, and camaraderie.



“We’ve only got about six people here, so everyone knows each other really well,” Garcia said. “If something gets stressful, we’ve got each other’s backs.”



The 18th CMS test cell team supports not just Kadena, but F-15E operations throughout the Pacific. Their work ensures that every engine meets exacting standards, so that every aircraft is ready to launch at a moment’s notice.



In a region where speed, reliability, and readiness are paramount, the sound of an engine roaring inside this small cell is more than noise: it’s the sound of deterrence, safety, and strength.