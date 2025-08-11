NUWC Division, Keyport upskills workforce with AI, cloud training

Courtesy Photo | Dr. Alexandra Trani leads an introductory training session on the use of large...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Dr. Alexandra Trani leads an introductory training session on the use of large language models at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport, Aug. 6. The mandatory course, along with training on the Navy's Flank Speed cloud platform, aims to maximize the command's technology investments and equip employees with essential digital skills. (U.S. Navy photo by Angie Meier/Released) see less | View Image Page

Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport recently introduced two new training sessions aimed at improving its employees’ digital literacy and maximizing its investments in existing technology.



The trainings cover the basics of Flank Speed, the Navy's enterprise cloud environment, and the Non-Classified Internet Protocol Generative Pre-Training Transformer, also known as NIPRGPT, a ChatGPT-like AI chatbot developed by the United States Air Force and now being used within the Navy.



“The intent is to ensure we're fully leveraging the investments the government has already made in these powerful tools, and that our personnel are equipped to use them to their full potential,” said Angie Meier, a department technology officer at the command.



NUWC Division, Keyport, a field activity of Naval Sea Systems Command, developed the new training requirements in part to align with the NAVSEA Enterprise Strategy Lines of Effort, including strengthening the Navy team, enhancing digital capabilities and improving decision-making through data analysis.



“To prepare for future conflicts, it is urgently necessary that we begin using these tools now, because the advantage will go to the country or entity that adopts them first and uses them best,” said Meier.



The NIPRGPT training is an introductory course aimed at building confidence with large language models—an AI technology that generates human-like text—on the Department of Defense’s unclassified NIPR network. It offers practical guidance and real-world examples to help new users understand the value of these tools.



“It's really important to ensure people understand how large language models can impact them, especially since these tools are starting to become an integrated part of everyday life,” said Dr. Alexandra Trani, one of the trainers. “Understanding how we fit within that ecosystem is crucial.”



The class explores ways NIPRGPT can streamline tasks and improve productivity. Students learn about the LLM’s ability to speed up information retrieval and leverage natural language processing to help users craft clear, well-structured messages and express complex ideas in plain language. These novel approaches help improve productivity, drive efficiency and develop innovative solutions to meet warfighting needs.



The Flank Speed training provides a baseline understanding of the Microsoft 365 tools available through the platform. It aims to promote better collaboration across the command and ensure new personnel are prepared to fully utilize Flank Speed as soon as possible after they onboard.



This course’s topics include streamlining communication within the Teams environment, creating and managing Teams and channels, organizing files in SharePoint and using custom lists to track progress on projects.



Anna Long, command champion for digital transformation at NUWC Division, Keyport, emphasized the strategic importance of a digitally literate workforce.



"This approach ensures that all our personnel are equally knowledgeable with these tools," said Long. "We want to avoid a situation where only one group has this capability, because in the end, these tools help us move faster. By using them, we can devote more time to getting the Fleet what it needs without increasing manpower or costs. These tools help us be more efficient and save time and money."



In addition to these new trainings, the command recently established the Technology Integration and Digital Empowerment Strategies team to provide ongoing support and resources for employees seeking to expand their digital skills. The goal of this team is to create a space where people can ask questions, share ideas and learn from one another.



The team is developing a framework—structured around four tiers of digital expertise, from “Digital Explorer” to “Digital Captain”—to help employees improve their digital literacy.



“TIDES helps us provide more intentional and personal training, so people can walk away with experiential learning opportunities and truly come away with deeper knowledge,” said Meier.







-KPT-



Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport is headquartered in the state of Washington on the Puget Sound, about 10 miles west of Seattle. To provide ready support to Fleet operational forces at all major Navy homeports in the Pacific, NUWC Division, Keyport maintains detachments in San Diego, California and Honolulu, Hawaii, and remote operating sites in Guam; Japan; Hawthorne, Nevada; and Portsmouth, Virginia. At NUWC Division, Keyport, our diverse and highly skilled team of engineers, scientists, technicians, administrative professionals and industrial craftsmen work tirelessly to develop, maintain and sustain undersea warfare superiority for the United States.