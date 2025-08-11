Navy Firefighters Provide Mutual Aid During King George County Apartment Complex Fire

Courtesy Photo | Truck 28 arrives on scene and crew springs into action at the Cooks Place apartment...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Truck 28 arrives on scene and crew springs into action at the Cooks Place apartment fire on July 23 (photo courtesy of NDW Fire and Emergency Services Dahlgren Company). see less | View Image Page

Naval District Washington (NDW) Fire and Emergency Services Dahlgren Company responded to a major structure fire at an off-base apartment complex in King George County during a July 23 call for mutual aid. The Navy First Responders were joined by firefighters from King George, Stafford, and Westmoreland Counties in Virginia, as well as crews from La Plata, Maryland. One child was injured, and several families were displaced by the blaze in the 1700 block of Cooks Place.



The morning started normally enough for the Dahlgren firefighters: the crew responded to a few calls on the base. “Upon returning to the station again at 1006 hours, crews had just stepped foot off of the apparatus when the tones rang out at 1007 hours for the reported apartment fire,” said Capt. Chris Strybing, Dahlgren Truck 28. “All Dahlgren apparatus were on the street within seconds of dispatch. While enroute, crews were notified of the report of fire coming out of a ground floor apartment window. A large smoke column could be seen while units were still on base, giving them the heads up that this would be a working fire.”



As the Dahlgren crew arrived on scene, witnesses reported that a child or children were trapped. “Screams from children inside could be heard as crews made their way to the smoke- and fire-filled hallway,” said Strybing. “The crew from [Rescue Engine] 28 immediately began an aggressive interior attack of the fire on the first floor, while the crew from Dahlgren Truck 28 performed searches in zero visibility conditions of adjacent apartments.”



A Dahlgren ambulance crew began treating victims, including an infant, as well as those who were able to “self-rescue” out of the burning complex.



The crews worked methodically to contain the fire, “knocking it down” on the first floor, then the second. Once the fire was contained in the complex’s attic, crews opened access holes through the roof and positioned hoses at the top of the structure to continue putting out the blaze.



The firefighters continued searching “every inch” of the complex but found no more victims. The effort paused only when the Dahlgren crew’s oxygen tanks ran low and they were relieved by another responding crew. Dahlgren Company stayed on scene for several more hours, assisting the multi-agency response as well as victims.



Strybing reflected on Dahlgren Company’s aggressive actions to rescue victims and contain the fire. “The smoke and fire conditions on arrival gave crews a good understanding of what they were facing,” he said. “From the rear of the structure, we knew that there was heavy involvement in the rear apartments on two floors, and that the fire was extending into the roof. Knowing this, on top of hearing children screaming, the quick action of knocking down as much fire as possible, as fast as we could, was our only option. Although the amount of fire was greater than normally confronted with, the crews performed seamlessly with little to no [verbal] communication between each other due to everyone knowing their jobs.”



The Navy firefighters credited their high level of proficiency on this day to their consistent training, as well as their frequent responses to mutual aid requests. In 2024, fire and emergency services companies from Naval Support Facility (NSF) Dahlgren, NSF Indian Head and its annex at Stump Neck, completed 1,473 mutual aid responses. The same crews have responded to nearly 1,000 mutual calls so far in 2025.



“Regular responses to assist our mutual aid partners allows personnel the continued training and use of their skills throughout the year, and provides ample opportunity for personnel to operate with other crews in different situations,” said Strybing, relating those skills to the crew’s quick actions at the apartment complex fire. “All interior tasks in the first almost 20 minutes were performed by four to six personnel from Dahlgren. This is not typical in today’s fire service, and speaks volume of the skills and determination levels within each and every one of our people. As a company level officer, I cannot say enough about the work and diligence to duty the Dahlgren crews performed with during this incident. It should be no surprise to me, as our personnel give 110 percent day in and day out to provide service, not only to NSF Dahlgren, but our surrounding communities as well.”



District Fire Chief Matt Gilroy also emphasized the valuable experience crews gain from mutual aid, as well as additional safety they bring to the outside community. “When our crews respond to calls for assistance in neighboring jurisdictions or receive support from them, they are exposed to different scenarios, structures, equipment, and operating procedures. This variety challenges them to adapt, think critically, and apply their training in real-world situations that often differ from what they encounter day-to-day in our own first-due area. Working alongside other departments also sharpens communication, coordination, and teamwork under dynamic conditions. It ensures that our personnel stay familiar with specialized tactics and tools that may not be used frequently but are vital when needed such as advanced rescue operations, large-scale fire attacks, or complex incident command.



“Most importantly,” Gilroy continued, “mutual aid strengthens relationships with our regional partners. In major incidents, no single department can do it all alone. Our crews’ ability to integrate seamlessly with other teams directly impacts the safety of our responders and the communities we serve.”



For Naval Support Activity South Potomac’s (NSASP’s) commanding officer, Capt. John Nadder, the event highlighted the critical role Navy First Responders play on installations, as well as in the surrounding community.



“The actions of Dahlgren Company exemplify the heroic efforts that first responders demonstrate every day, and the Naval Support Activity South Potomac community is immensely proud of these heroes.” he said. “As others attempt to escape harm’s way, these brave men and women are trained to move methodically toward danger to save innocent lives. Dahlgren Company answered the call, as they do without hesitation each day, and the fortified partnership with the local community is vital in responding to our neighbor in their time of need.”