CHIEFS ON LEADERSHIP - CHIEF BILAL

MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, Calif.—For Chief Master Sgt. Timi Bilal, a career in the Air Force Reserve was more than just a decision—it was a legacy. Raised in a family of service members, CMSgt Bilal was inspired by her father, an Air Force veteran of over 20 years, and her brother, who also served for more than two decades.



Her journey began in 1991 when she enlisted in the Air Force Reserve, transitioning from a delayed enlistment program into a career that would span over 30 years. Originally assigned to Norton Air Force Base, she moved to March ARB in 1993 when the base transitioned from active duty to Reserve.



Now, as the Command Chief of the 452nd Air Mobility Wing, Chief Bilal reflects on her first year in the position, the mentors who shaped her, and the leadership lessons she wants to pass on to the next generation of Airmen.



CMSgt Bilal credits much of her professional development to mentors who guided her throughout her career.



“Chief Master Sgt. Trinidad Galvan was my first military mentor,” CMSgt Bilal said. “She took me under her wing at Norton Air Force Base, and from there, I had many others who influenced me, like Brig Gen. Michelle Wagner, Col. Mike Butler, and former 452 AMW Command Chiefs, CMSgt Timothy White, CMSgt Cynthia Villa and CMSgt Octavio Ortiz. Even today, I still turn to them for guidance.”



Understanding the importance of mentorship, CMSgt Bilal now finds herself in the role of mentor for many Airmen at March ARB. She emphasizes the importance of taking care of Airmen, ensuring they receive proper guidance, training, and support to succeed in their careers.



As she looks to the next generation of leaders, CMSgt Bilal stresses the importance of adhering to Air Force Core Values.



“It really boils down to that—Integrity First, Service Before Self, and Excellence in All We Do,” she said. “We have a lot on our plates, and being a reservist isn’t just a weekend a month or two weeks a year anymore. It takes commitment, continuous learning, and stepping out of your comfort zone.”



Chief Bilal encourages up-and-coming leaders to embrace professional development and take advantage of every opportunity to grow.



“Don’t wait for someone to tell you what professional military education you need,” CMSgt Bilal said. “Be proactive. Learn about joint operations, take leadership courses, and prioritize readiness training.”



She highlighted the recent Foundations Course at March ARB as a critical step in developing future leaders.



“Some people may see it as just checking a box, but it’s so much more than that,” she said. “It’s a chance to connect with your peers, build relationships, and gain exposure to different career fields. Those experiences shape you as a leader.”



Bilal acknowledges that leadership comes with its challenges, particularly when setting and enforcing expectations.



“When I first stepped into this role, Col. Bailey and I had a one-on-one feedback session,” she said. “That set the foundation for our working relationship. It’s something leaders need to do more often—provide clear expectations and follow through.”



Reflecting on her first year as Command Chief, CMSgt Bilal acknowledges the rapid pace and the lessons learned along the way.



“There’s no formal class on how to be a Command Chief,” she said. “I’ve had to lean on my experiences, mentors, and peers. It’s trial by fire, but we’re all learning and growing together.”



Despite the challenges, CMSgt Bilal remains committed to her role and to the Airmen she serves.



“I remind people all the time—remember why you raised your right hand,” she said. “We all joined for different reasons, whether it was education, medical benefits, or something else. But at the core, we serve something bigger than ourselves. That’s what keeps us going.”



As she embarks on another year in her leadership role, Chief Bilal remains focused on developing Airmen, fostering a culture of accountability, and ensuring the 452 AMW is mission-ready .



For the Airmen at March ARB, her message is clear: "Take care of your people, embrace opportunities, and never forget the core values that define us."

