SPDS demonstrates expeditionary fuel transfer capability at JEB Little Creek

The Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Carderock Division's Operational Logistics Integration (OPLOG) Research and Development Program Team conducted an operational test of the Sea-based Petroleum Distribution System (SPDS) at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, Virginia, Aug. 6.



Building upon the success of previous development phases, this full-scale SPDS prototype demonstrated the capability to supply bulk fuel to land forces from the sea where traditional infrastructure does not exist.



The system submerged, transferred simulated fuel to bladders located on the beach and subsequently resurfaced, demonstrating the full mission profile of deploying in open water, pumping and recovering the submersible barge, connector hoses, generators, and supporting equipment from a vessel directly over the shore.



“This demonstration was an important success thanks to the combined efforts of NSWC Carderock’s OPLOG, Maritime Applied Physics Corporation, and The Applied Research Laboratory at Penn State University,” said Logistics Over the Shore (PMO 314) Program Manager Dave Dailey. “SPDS will deliver bulk fuel over the shore to the high water mark, a highly-demanded capability that will enable joint and allied forces to take and control the multi-domain battlespace.”



Designed to replace and significantly improve upon the legacy Offshore Petroleum Distribution System (OPDS), SPDS offers a significant advantage by providing a more survivable bulk fuel source when submerged. Refueling the submerged SPDS fuel barge is accomplished via a floating buoy, ensuring continued operational capability.



When deployed, the system will provide a distributed, over-the-shore capability to meet new and emerging operational requirements and address global challenges. This next-generation system generates readiness by adapting and modernizing systems, promising enhanced flexibility and resilience in fuel distribution to maximize readiness and availability for a wide range of military operations and fleet tasking.



The initial operating capability for SPDS is scheduled for 2027.



The demonstration drew over 100 military leaders and civilians from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and the United Kingdom to witness the latest advancements in Joint Petroleum Over the Shore operations. Participating units included Naval Beach Group 2, Beach Masters Unit 2, Assault Craft Unit 2, Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Pacific, Amphibious Construction Battalion 1, Naval Cargo Handling Battalion 1, and the Army’s 11th Transportation Brigade (Terminal) and 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary).



Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division, the Navy's innovation and ship design powerhouse, is a world-class research and development facility specializing in critical ship and ship systems design. Carderock’s state-of-the-art facilities provide unmatched testing and evaluation abilities of next-generation surface ships and underwater vessels, ensuring they are future-proof, agile, and equipped to dominate the maritime environment.



PMO 314 is the program manager for SPDS and is dedicated to providing innovative and effective solutions for ship-to-shore logistics, ensuring warfighters have the resources they need, when they need them. The PMO is responsible for translating operational needs and capabilities into technically feasible, affordable, and operationally effective solutions for ship-to-shore logistics.

Date Taken: 08.06.2025 Date Posted: 08.13.2025 Location: JOINT EXPEDITIONARY BASE LITTLE CREEK, VIRGINIA, US