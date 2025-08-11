NAVELSG supports innovative maritime logistics prototype at Anzio Beach

ANZIO BEACH, Va. (Aug. 6, 2025) – Cargo handlers assigned to Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group (NAVELSG) supported a key demonstration of the Seabased Petroleum Distribution System (SPDS) by establishing a 20,000-gallon bladder ashore in coordination with Beachmaster Unit (BMU) 2 and other expeditionary forces.



The evolution conducted Aug. 5–6, tested a prototype barge designed to pump seawater from ship to shore via the SPDS. NAVELSG cargo handlers worked alongside BMU-2 and the Maritime Prepositioning Force to simulate real-world fuel distribution operations, substituting seawater for petroleum.



“This exercise reflects how expeditionary logistics is evolving to meet future maritime challenges,” said Lt. Rajeev Bharati, officer in charge of Expeditionary Fuel and Ammunition Company. “Our Sailors demonstrated the agility and technical skill needed to support contested logistics in littoral environments.”



Ahead of the live demonstration on Aug. 6, NAVELSG personnel established the 20,000-gallon bladder on Anzio Beach, which served as the terminal point for the seawater pumped from the barge. The effort showcased NAVELSG’s ability to rapidly deploy and integrate shore-based fuel reception systems with afloat logistics assets.



The demonstration also provided valuable data to engineers and operators testing the barge prototype and hose systems, helping refine the concept for future fuel delivery scenarios in austere or denied environments.



NAVELSG continues to support exercises and prototype testing aligned with Distributed Maritime Operations, Littoral Operations in a Contested Environment, and Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations, ensuring the Navy’s logistics capabilities remain ready to operate anywhere in the world.

