SMART Scholarship-for-Service Program Builds the DoD STEM Workforce, Awarding Over 600 New Scholarships

Alexandria, Va. – The Department of Defense (DoD) Science, Mathematics, and Research for Transformation (SMART) Scholarship-for-Service Program welcomed their 2025 cohort on August 1, 2025, accepting over 600 new scholars from across the nation.



Awardees are currently pursuing their bachelor’s degree (45%), master’s degree (18%), a combined bachelor’s and master’s (13%) or a doctoral degree (24%) in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) disciplines. Awardees represent an expansive cohort from 214 colleges and universities. SMART scholars gain valuable technical skills and hands-on experience by interning at one of 150 DoD facilities which align to scholar preferences and DoD technical needs.



“It is an honor to welcome the 2025 cohort to the SMART Program and the United States defense department. This cohort represents the future of our national security mission, and I look forward to seeing the impact they will have as we continue to develop the next generation of STEM leaders,” said Corinne Beach, SMART Program Manager.



The DoD must continue to recruit, train, and retain a highly skilled workforce to solve future STEM challenges and remain at the forefront of U.S. technological advantage. SMART provides a combined educational and workforce development opportunity for STEM students by offering awardees full tuition, an annual stipend, an experienced mentor, an internship, and a civilian career with the DoD after graduation. Scholars are mentored in critical technology areas and obtain sponsorship from facilities across the Army, Navy, Air Force and larger DoD.



Since inception, SMART has awarded over 5,800 scholarships with 91% of scholars successfully completing the program.



Annually, the SMART Program accepts applications beginning August 1 until the first Friday in December. Interested scholars should be pursuing a degree in STEM and maintain at least a 3.0 GPA. To apply or learn more about the SMART Scholarship-for-Service Program, visit smartscholarship.org.



SMART is the largest education and workforce initiative under DoD STEM and the National Defense Education Program (NDEP). DoD STEM is the Department’s comprehensive K-20 STEM education and talent development effort and oversees NDEP. NDEP’s mission addresses technical workforce development and recruitment.



To learn more about the Department’s comprehensive K-20 STEM education and talent development effort, visit https://www.dodstem.us.

