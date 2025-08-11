Behind the Lines – Contracting Support of Mobilization Force Generation Installation

Courtesy Photo | Maj. Benjamin Garner, Contracting Detachment B Commander, 904th Contracting Battalion,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Maj. Benjamin Garner, Contracting Detachment B Commander, 904th Contracting Battalion, provided comments during the Fort Stewart’s Mobilization Force Generation Installation Tabletop Exercise, a Level 1.5 mobilization exercise, designed to rehearse the activation of Mobilization Force Generation Installation in a contingency environment. The exercise brought together key stakeholders from across the installation and the broader enterprise to walk through notification, pre-activation, and full activation processes in support of deploying National Guard units. see less | View Image Page

FORT STEWART, Georgia — While soldiers prepare to deploy and logistics teams coordinate movement, a vital force works behind the scenes to ensure mission success: the contracting professionals of the 904th Contracting Battalion and U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command office at Fort Stewart.



Recently, these acquisition experts participated in Fort Stewart’s Mobilization Force Generation Installation Tabletop Exercise, a Level 1.5 mobilization exercise designed to rehearse the activation of MFGI in a contingency environment. The exercise brought together key stakeholders from across the installation and the broader enterprise to walk through notification, pre-activation, and full activation processes in support of deploying National Guard units.



Maj. Benjamin Garner, Contracting Detachment B Commander, 904th Contracting Battalion, played a pivotal role by providing business advice, planning factors, and contractual support strategies to enable smooth and effective mobilization. Working closely with enterprise partners, Garner helped identify capability gaps and develop actionable solutions to support the Mobilization Support Force, hosted by the 188th Infantry Brigade.



The 904th Contracting Battalion is aligned under the MICC’s 419th Contracting Brigade.



One of the most pressing challenges identified during the exercise was a logistical support gap between the initial notification of activation and the point at which the Logistics Civil Augmentation Program reaches full operational capacity, a window estimated at approximately 60 days. During this critical period, Fort Stewart begins receiving MSF personnel, but full-scale contracted support is not yet in place.



To address this, the 904th Contracting Battalion and MICC Fort Stewart provided planning recommendations for Logistics Civil Augmentation Program activation, assessed existing contract vehicles, and proposed targeted solutions to bridge shortfalls in training support, sustainment, and logistics. These face-to-face engagements with mission partners across the country were essential in crafting timely, effective, and risk-reducing strategies for MFGI activation.



“MFGI is a cornerstone of deploying combat power in large-scale operations,” said Garner. “Rapid and responsive contracting support ensures that our mission partners have what they need—when they need it—to succeed.”



As Fort Stewart continues to refine its mobilization capabilities, the 904th Contracting Battalion and MICC Fort Stewart remain committed to delivering cost-effective, agile contracting solutions that empower operational readiness and mission success.



About the MICC

