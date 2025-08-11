Free college course available to students through Army’s Enlisted Training Corps Pilot Program at Ivy Tech Community College

Select community college students now have an opportunity to earn credit while they learn about the Army, and completion of the program could result in an early promotion should they decide to sign on the line for Uncle Sam.

The Army debuted its Enlisted Training Corps Pilot Program, Aug. 12, at a signing ceremony, commemorating the establishment of the new initiative with Ivy Tech Community College in Sellersburg, Indiana.

Lieutenant Gen. Johnny Davis, U.S. Army Recruiting Command commanding general, Brig. Gen. Justin Mann, Indiana National Guard director of the joint staff, and Dr. Marty Pollio, Ivy Tech Community College president, marked the start of the Army program by penning their signatures to a partnership agreement designed to introduce two-year community college students to pathways for military and public service.

The program was established under the National Defense Authorization Act, Section 548, reflecting the congressional mandate to expand access to Army service and strengthen civic engagement.

“Today is a monumental day as we launch the Army Enlisted Training Corps Pilot Program at Ivy Tech Community College,” Davis said. “This first-of-its-kind course will introduce new generations to the military and provide students with a unique opportunity to learn more about service to our nation, while earning credit toward their degrees.”

Two-year community college students who participate in the program will complete a three-credit hour course titled, “Foundation of Military and Public Service.” Army instructors are slated to teach the course at Ivy Tech, and students can expect to learn about:

Military and public service career pathways

U.S. military history and traditions

Customs, courtesies and ethical leadership

Physical readiness and wellness

Ethical behavior and decision-making frameworks

“(Students get to) explore military history and traditions, learn the importance of customs, courtesies and physical readiness, and develop the ethical decision-making skills that are essential for leadership in any career, whether military or civilian,” Pollio said.

Those participating in the program have the benefit of an advanced enlistment opportunity, hands-on learning, public service readiness and course fees covered.

According to Pollio, students who successfully complete the program and earn an associate degree with Ivy Tech have a chance to enlist in the Army at the E4 pay grade – the highest rank available for junior enlisted recruits and a full 30% pay increase over the standard entry level.

“It’s not just a boost to their career; it’s a recognition of their preparation, discipline and their commitment,” Pollio said. “For many students, it represents a transformational opportunity to provide a better life for themselves and their families while serving Indiana and our nation.”

The students gain exposure to military service through immersive instruction, preparation for both military and civilian public service careers, and the Army offers this course free of charge to Ivy Tech students enrolled at the Sellersburg or Columbus, Indiana campuses.

The program aims to educate, inspire and prepare students for potential service in the U.S. Army by offering a no-cost, values-based curriculum centered on leadership, ethics, military fundamentals and holistic development.

“The establishment of the Enlisted Training Corps (Pilot Program) is overdue,” Mann said. “Our enlisted corps comprises more than 80% of the Army, and the establishment of this program begins a revolutionary change that may lead to more on-campus degree opportunities for our honored enlisted corps.”

The Army’s Enlisted Training Corps Pilot Program is informative – not binding – and provides a low-barrier pathway for exploring service.

The Army is slated to offer the “Foundation of Military and Public Service” course at no cost to Ivy Tech students enrolled at the Sellersburg and Columbus campuses, beginning Oct. 27.