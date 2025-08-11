109th Airlift Wing tests crisis readiness during August exercise

STRATTON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, N.Y. — Airmen from the New York Air National Guard’s 109th Airlift Wing sharpened their skills during a Combat Readiness Exercise held Aug. 6-10 at Stratton Air National Guard Base.

The exercise, part of the unit’s monthly drill period, was designed to test crisis action planning, communication, and operational response in the event of a contingency operation, designed to test their ability to provide rapid generation, employment and sustainment of tactical airlift in support of mission partners and NATO allies.

The scenario, a mock 48 hour contingency notice, simulated the unit deploying to a notional area of operations outside of the continental United States where the Airmen of the 109th Airlift Wing conducted tactical operations in a highly degraded and contested environment.

Over the course of the three-day exercise, the unit mobilized, processed, and simulated the deployment of 228 airmen and accompanying cargo to operate in varying circumstances; to include simulated chemical warfare environments.

The training scenario challenged Airmen to respond to simulated mission demands under conditions similar to real-world deployments, allowing commanders to evaluate both individual and unit-level performance.

“This is our opportunity to put our plans into action and identify areas for improvement before the Wing is evaluated in contingency operations by Air Mobility Command. ” said Colonel Steven Slosek, 109th Airlift Wing Commander. “The goal is to be ready for anything, anywhere, at any time.”

The exercise is a key rehearsal for the 109th Airlift Wing’s Combat Readiness Inspection, scheduled for July 2026, when Air Force evaluators will formally assess the Wing’s ability to execute its mission under pressure.

“I believe we have some of the best trained and most capable airman here at the 109th Airlift Wing because of the high ops tempo and difficult mission we ask them to sustain every day.” Slosek continued.

The 109th Airlift Wing, based in Scotia, operates the LC-130; the world’s only ski-equipped aircraft capable of landing on snow and ice. The unit, in addition to the state civil response, also supports missions in both polar regions as well as worldwide airlift operations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2025 Date Posted: 08.13.2025 08:15 Story ID: 545468 Location: SCHENECTADY, NEW YORK, US Hometown: SCHENECTADY, NEW YORK, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 109th Airlift Wing tests crisis readiness during August exercise, by MSgt Jamie Spaulding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.