Fort Buchanan Coordinates with FEMA for Emergency Preparedness in the Caribbean

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO– Col. John D. Samples, the installation's commanding officer, met with Col. Michael Englis, the incoming defense coordinator officer for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Region 2, and Col. Michael Ball, the outgoing defense coordinator officer of FEMA Region 2 at the command’s headquarters, Aug 11. They were joined by Col. Georgina Hammond, the Army Reserve senior emergency preparedness officer, Maj. Héctor Padilla, a Defense Support of Civil Authorities planner from FEMA Region 2, and other staff members.



The leaders discussed Fort Buchanan’s crucial role in supporting FEMA during local emergencies. Fort Buchanan serves as a key readiness platform for the Department of Defense in the region, supporting military units that may be required to conduct Immediate Response Authority and Defense Support of Civil Authorities missions.



Fort Buchanan supports a military community of approximately 15,000 personnel, including active-duty members, reservists, Puerto Rico National Guard soldiers, and Marine Corps and Navy Reserve units. With an annual budget exceeding $500 million, the installation’s mission is to enhance readiness and enable the deployment of military personnel whenever and wherever needed.

