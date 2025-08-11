CAPT Eyrich Tours NBPL $16.7 Million 3rd Floor Modernization Construction Project

SAN DIEGO - Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest Commanding Officer Capt. Cathy Eyrich toured NAVFAC Southwest Facilities Engineering Acquisitions Division’s $16.7 million 3rd Floor Modernization project within Naval Base Point Loma’s Building A-33, Aug 7 in Point Loma.



“This renovation will provide much needed upgrades to offices and labs that - once completed - will allow NIWC’s continued expansion of their unique mission in research and innovation to support the Warfighter,” said NAVFAC Southwest FEAD Director at Naval Base Point Loma Lt. Cmdr. Viaronic Snow-Hill.







Eyrich was able to view the progress of the project’s recently completed demolition phase of approximately 33,700 square feet and condition of the current remodel phase which is on schedule to provide upgraded modern offices, restrooms, meeting rooms, and laboratories.





Building A-33 3rd Floor Modernization project is a Design Bid Build (DBB) project remodel of the 3rd floor of a facility utilized by a tenant command to NBPL. This DBB project, aside from requiring attention to administrative work, brings about a process where the government serves as mediator between the Designer of Record (DOR) and the contractor. Managing both DOR and contractor require significant involvement in issue resolution and processing request for information submittals.





The challenge in the construction of NBPL’s Building A-33 Modernization is that the facility where the project is located within is currently occupied, which provides unique constraints and coordination considerations. The building’s 3rd floor tenants were relocated due to construction and anticipate an immediate return after completion of project. The rest of the building is occupied, and coordination during construction is ongoing. Construction coordination for the building occupants includes outages on sensitive utilities supporting adjacent facilities



NBPL’s Building A-33 was originally crafted as a concrete building in 1952 with 50’s-era architectural and engineering techniques. The project was awarded July 18, 2024 and is expected to be completed by the summer of 2026.



NAVFAC Southwest supports planning, design, construction, real estate, environmental and public works for U.S Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force and other supported federal agencies in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Colorado.

